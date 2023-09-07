Dahlem Silberman & Associates: Dahlem & Associates Adds Shelby Silberman Kinkela as Major Shareholder Leading Up to 10-Year Anniversary

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Dahlem & Associates opened its doors in September of 2013. The firm has consistently grown each year, starting with post-acute innovation in Western PA to leading major healthcare construction and virtual care projects nationally. Dahlem's niche is to serve as the nucleus and manage large-scale health system transformation projects with accuracy, accountability and speed, providing unique reliability, financial stewardship and comfort to clients and partners.

Shelby Silberman Kinkela

As of January 2023, Shelby Silberman Kinkela is a major shareholder, and Dahlem & Associates will become Dahlem Silberman & Associates (DSA).

"Shelby has been a partner since the firm's inception. We would not be where we are today without her unrelenting drive to deliver for our firm and our clients," said Eric Dahlem. "Shelby's role as a majority partner is the next step in preserving value for our clients for another decade," said Eric.

"Eric showed me what a commitment to excellence looks like every single day, how to think differently to solve problems, and that there is no substitute for hard work," said Shelby Silberman Kinkela. "Over the last decade we have developed a strong trust that has allowed us to divide and conquer across clients and business operations," said Shelby.

DSA is a healthcare strategy, design and operational improvement firm that specializes in solving complex payer and provider challenges and driving innovation, affordability and performance in the evolving healthcare landscape. Visit Dahlem Silberman & Associates for additional information.



