Gerling Law Celebrates 60 Years of Dedicated Service and Community Impact

EVANSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Gerling Law Injury Attorneys, a renowned personal injury law firm with offices in Evansville and Indianapolis, Indiana, and Owensboro, Kentucky, announces its 60th anniversary of providing exceptional legal representation to clients in need. Since its inception in 1963, the firm has championed the rights of personal injury and disability clients, securing over $500 million in settlements and verdicts. As part of their milestone, Gerling Law is also commemorating their substantial community impact through numerous service projects and philanthropic initiatives.

Gerling Law Attorneys

For six decades, Gerling Law Injury Attorneys has built a strong reputation as a compassionate and results-driven law firm, ensuring justice for clients who have suffered due to accidents and injuries caused by others. Their team of seasoned attorneys, led by Gayle Gerling Pettinga, has consistently demonstrated unwavering dedication and expertise in navigating the complexities of personal injury and disability cases.

Gayle reflects on the firm's incredible journey, "Since day one, our mission has been to provide unwavering support and legal representation to those who have suffered due to the actions of others. We are proud of the milestones we have achieved, the lives we have positively impacted, and the communities we have served. Our 60th anniversary is a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us, and we are committed to continuing this legacy of excellence."

Throughout the years, Gerling Law has expanded its reach and influence, with offices now spanning across two states, Indiana and Kentucky. Their multiple offices enable them to serve a wider community and ensure that justice is accessible to all.

Beyond their legal accomplishments, Gerling Law has demonstrated a strong commitment to community engagement. The firm has been an active participant in various charitable initiatives, contributing to the well-being of the Evansville community and beyond. Over the years, they have engaged in service projects, including providing bicycle helmets to children to promote safety, supporting the YWCA in Evansville, and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for those in need.

Gerling Law's 60-year anniversary not only marks a historic milestone for the firm but also an opportunity for clients, partners, and community members to join in celebrating their remarkable achievements. The firm remains dedicated to upholding its founding principles, seeking justice for those who have been wronged and supporting the communities they serve.

For more information about Gerling Law Injury Attorneys and their 60th-anniversary celebrations, please visit www.gerlinglaw.com/.

About Gerling Law Injury Attorneys:

Gerling Law Injury Attorneys is a leading injury law firm with offices in Evansville and Indianapolis, Indiana, and Owensboro, Kentucky. With six decades of legal expertise, the firm is committed to securing justice for personal injury and VA disability clients, having recovered over $500 million in settlements and verdicts. Beyond their legal accomplishments, Gerling Law is actively involved in community service projects, making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families in the regions they serve.

Contact Information:

Gayle Pettinga

Owner

social@gerlinglaw.com

SOURCE: Gerling Law Injury Attorneys

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780766/gerling-law-celebrates-60-years-of-dedicated-service-and-community-impact