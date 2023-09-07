As Football Season Kicks Off, ZetrOZ Systems Can Aid Injury Healing

Sustained acoustic medicine provides proven soft tissue healing via ZetrOZ's patented wearable ultrasound unit

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / The National Football League season starts September 7, and ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) technology, covered by insurance for some NFL teams, provides a proven way to help heal soft tissue injuries.

sam® Sports and Regenerative Medicine Account Manager Nicci Zontini and Director of Sales, Chris Livingstone

The ZetrOZ sam® X1 and 2.0 devices are the only FDA-cleared wearable ultrasound units approved for daily home use. More than 40 clinical studies have shown that the low-intensity, long-duration ultrasound technology reduces pain and improves function without invasive surgery or potentially addictive painkillers.

ZetrOZ Systems, based in Connecticut and founded by biomedical engineer Dr. George K. Lewis, works closely with orthopedic physicians, sports medicine physicians, athletic trainers, and professional and amateur sports teams.

"We know from our relationships with medical professionals in and around a variety of sports that our sam® devices heal athletes' soft-tissue injuries more rapidly and helps players return to practices and games more quickly," said Lewis, who also serves as CEO of ZetrOZ Systems.

Football players are at particular risk for limb and joint injuries because of players' need to move and change directions at high speed and of the physical contact inherent to the sport.

According to sports medicine physicians at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the most common injuries include ankle sprains; strains of the quadriceps, hamstring, and groin areas; hip pointers; shoulder dislocations; acromioclavicular sprains; wrist and hand injuries; and concussions.

Multiple studies have found that treatment with ZetrOZ's sam® technology effectively treats injuries to those areas of the body. For example, a 2015 level 4 clinical study by sports medicine experts at Ohio State University and Duke University found sustained acoustic medicine delivered via ZetrOZ's sam® reduced pain and improved strength in patients' medial/lateral elbow tendons and Achilles tendons.

A 2022 article published in Open Orthopedics Journal surveyed athletic trainers working in professional, collegiate, and military sports medicine to evaluate ZetrOZ's sustained acoustic medicine technology. The study found that sam® is a "fast, simple topical application yielding rapid healing without causing additional trauma to suffering athletes." The study also included follow-up interviews with the athletic trainers. The researchers reported that "Candid input from professional athletic and military ATs shows a consensus that SAM is a superior healing technology."

Sustained acoustic medicine works by increasing blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow. That increases oxygenated hemoglobin at the therapy site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste, resulting in more rapid healing and reduced pain.

"We're always pleased to hear from care providers that our wearable ultrasound units are delivering relief to patients, regardless of whether they are athletes competing in their sports, members of the military serving our country, or people just going about their everyday lives," Lewis said.

ZetrOZ sam® technology was developed, in part, with funding from the National Institute of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Defense, and NASA. ZetrOZ Systems products are designed and manufactured in the United States and are protected by 46 U.S. patents.

To learn more, visit www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781197/as-football-season-kicks-off-zetroz-systems-can-aid-injury-healing