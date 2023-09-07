Matthew Weatherley-White Joins Align Impact as Chief Investment Officer

Industry Pioneer Brings Proven Investment Track Record as Align Builds on its Leading Role as an Independent Financial Advisory Driving Impact Investing Forward

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Align Impact, LLC, the leading independent financial advisory firm focused exclusively on the impact marketplace ("Align"), has named Matthew Weatherley-White as Chief Investment Officer, effective September 1, 2023. An influential leader in impact investing, Matthew brings more than 30 years' experience as an investment professional and thought leader alongside a deep and abiding commitment to using the power of the capital markets to create a more inclusive, sustainable planet.

Most recently Matthew was a founding partner of The CAPROCK Group, the wealth advisory firm. An incurable entrepreneur, Matthew launched and sold several small companies before beginning a career at Smith Barney in 1993. The architect of the impact investing practice at CAPROCK, Matthew is a recognized global thought leader and has guest lectured at top business schools, given a TED talk, has held several technology patents, keynoted global gatherings around climate change, and has been featured in several of the world's most recognized financial media.

"We are incredibly excited that Matthew has joined the Align team," said Jenn Kenning, co-founder and CEO of Align. "As one of impact investing's original driving forces, Matthew brings a near peerless understanding of the marketplace as well as of what clients need. His storied track record as an investor and leader and his vast experience building a high-performing investment platform will be essential as Align evolves to our next phase of growth. Matthew lives his values and this translates into how he invests, engages with clients and develops and grooms talent. I have been personally inspired by Matthew's continual efforts to raise the bar for us as professionals by thinking and acting differently and am thrilled to welcome him to Align."

"I am so proud to be joining such an exceptional organization," said Mr. Weatherley-White. "Align is the leading independent RIA in the sector and plays a vital role in an industry that has become increasingly transactional. There is a huge white space for an independent RIA to operate at scale, simultaneously balancing that desire to have a shaping influence on capitalism with the ability to provide highly customized solutions to clients. Jenn and her team at Align are willing to explore the most fundamental questions about why we invest and to find answers that match the values of each client. What's more, as a women-founded and -led firm with a highly diverse base of talent, Align is a beacon to others on how to build an inclusive and world-class organization. I am beyond excited to support Jenn and her team in building on their decade of success."

With the addition of Matthew to the Align team, the organization can offer more clients a highly customized experience that places their values and portfolio needs at the center, even as the firm institutionalizes.

Added Ms. Kenning: "If we want to solve our biggest social and environmental challenges, we have to invest differently. This goes beyond what we invest in, but how we invest. We must accelerate how we invest in the people and the parts of our society that have been regularly overlooked by the capital markets, and doing this in a way that meets the risk/return profiles of our clients' portfolios. This means considering all of the different types of capital we need to solve these challenges, from catalytic to returns-seeking. It means rethinking how we as an industry perform fund due diligence and evaluate emerging managers. It means continuing to challenge the assumptions that underpin so much of investing today - so that we can help the entire financial ecosystem invest in ways that make our planet more equitable, peaceful and sustainable for all 8 billion of us in the future."

You can read more about Matthew's background here.

About Align Impact, LLC

An independent fiduciary, Align Impact advises individual clients, family offices, foundations and endowments, all in the service of integrating impact investments into the broader wealth management strategy. Align specializes in building customized impact portfolios designed to deliver the same risk-adjusted returns as best-in-class, globally diversified asset management strategies while enabling capital to flow to companies and funds working to address the world's greatest challenges. For more information, please visit us at www.alignimpact.com.

Contact Information

Cindy Stoller

Managing Director

cstoller@confluencepartners.com

(917) 331 0418

SOURCE: Align Impact

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781308/matthew-weatherley-white-joins-align-impact-as-chief-investment-officer