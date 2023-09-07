Fintech Sandbox Announces Sixth Annual Boston Fintech Week Details, Highlighting Industry's Role in Building Financial Infrastructure

Community-led fintech event returns to the Boston, October 10-13, 2023

Fintech Sandbox to host two-day conference at Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, October 11-12

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Today, Fintech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage startups around the world with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure, announced new details surrounding the sixth annual Boston Fintech Week , scheduled for October 10-13, 2023.

This year's theme - On the Brink: Building the Infrastructure We Need for a Bold Financial Future - will bring together the global fintech community to discuss how new pathways for products, services and new distribution channels are or aren't ushering in the golden age of financial services.

"Today, the global financial services sector operates amidst a maelstrom of change and opportunity. That said, change is not new, but what is new is the infrastructure that has come online to enable technologies like real-time payments, high performance edge computing and ChatGPT - amongst others," said Sarah Biller, co-founder of Fintech Sandbox. "As a result, the fintech community has a new foundation to build and, possibly, remake our industry, economies and societies. Boston Fintech Week seeks to bring brilliant minds from every corner of the fintech world to discuss and debate what is happening now and in the extraordinary future ahead. We invite you to join us this October and expand your vision for what is possible."

Headlining Boston Fintech Week 2023 will be a two-day, ticketed conference on October 11 and 12, hosted by Fintech Sandbox. This conference, held at the Boston Federal Reserve, will feature the builders and investors who are fundamentally changing the way we interact within the financial services industry. This robust speaker series will include:

Michael Schlein , chief executive officer and president of Accion

, chief executive officer and president of Connor Murray , chief executive officer and co-founder of OpenInvest

, chief executive officer and co-founder of Reetika Grewal , head of digital for commercial banking and the corporate & investment bank at Wells Fargo

, head of digital for commercial banking and the corporate & investment bank at Daniel Anthony , senior vice president and FedNowSM chief information officer at Federal Reserve Financial Services

, senior vice president and FedNowSM chief information officer at Paul Brody , global blockchain leader at Ernst & Young LLP

, global blockchain leader at Mona Vernon , head of Fidelity Labs at Fidelity Investments

, head of Fidelity Labs at Matt Hatch , Americas fintech and financial services private markets leader at Ernst & Young LLP

Additional speakers and updates to the event agenda will be revealed regularly on BostonFintechWeek.org/Agenda .

Other events throughout the week, such as fireside chats, masterclasses and receptions, will be hosted by the broader fintech, financial services, startup and investor communities, with each requiring individual registration. This involvement from the fintech ecosystem, combined with partnerships from the local community, is what separates the event from other traditional industry events, establishing Boston Fintech Week as a vibrant week of engagement for the community, by the community.

Started as a grassroots gathering in 2017, Boston Fintech Week has grown into an annual, must-attend event in Boston that fosters collaboration between Fintech Sandbox and the broader fintech ecosystem and startup community. The event serves as an inclusive conversation among thousands of industry leaders and emerging fintechs from around the world. The 2022 event saw over 145 speakers in 56 sessions, with fintech professionals from 28 countries. Attendees from last year's Boston Fintech Week praised the event, saying:

"Boston Fintech Week really brought the whole fintech ecosystem together to discuss, collaborate and learn from each other."

"The intersection of finance, technology and investing lies in Boston. Boston Fintech Week puts innovators, partners and investors in the room at the same time."

For more information and to register, please visit https://bostonfintechweek.org/ .

A huge thank you to our sponsors who are helping to make Boston Fintech Week 2023 another successful gathering, including F-Prime Capital, Fidelity Labs, MassMutual, Ernst & Young LLP (EY), Commonwealth, Goodwin Procter LLP, Slalom, Vestigo Ventures, Eastern Bank, Sandbox Banking, Wells Fargo & Company, Flywire, Morningstar, Outrigger Group, Bain Capital Ventures, Unusual Ventures, MCS Group, Wolf & Company, Forward Financing and Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. For more details about our sponsors, please visit BostonFintechWeek.org/Sponsors .

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 310 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.twitter.com/FintechSandbox .

Contact Info:

Emily Mann

888.550.6385 ext. 29

fintechsandbox@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: FinTech Sandbox

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781319/fintech-sandbox-announces-sixth-annual-boston-fintech-week-details-highlighting-industrys-role-in-building-financial-infrastructure