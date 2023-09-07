Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023

07.09.2023
Crown Electrokinetics Completes Purchase of New Micro Trenchers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it has placed an order for new micro trenchers which will be deployed with a new customer in Arizona.

Doug Croxall, Crown CEO and Chairman stated, "A few weeks ago we announced our intentions to move towards micro trenching as a technique for the construction of fiber optic networks. I am happy to announce that we have closed on our first tranche of micro trenchers. We intend to put the new equipment to work in the Arizona market within the next two to three weeks.

"With these units deployed, we expect to continue adding to our inventory of micro trenchers, seeing significant interest in Arizona and other additional markets. Currently, we are in active discussions with customers and prospective customers and hope to announce the contract size in the coming weeks."

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics

IR Email: info@crownek.com

www.crownek.com

SOURCE: Crown Electrokinetics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/781558/crown-electrokinetics-completes-purchase-of-new-micro-trenchers

