Crown Electrokinetics Completes Purchase of New Micro Trenchers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it has placed an order for new micro trenchers which will be deployed with a new customer in Arizona.

Doug Croxall, Crown CEO and Chairman stated, "A few weeks ago we announced our intentions to move towards micro trenching as a technique for the construction of fiber optic networks. I am happy to announce that we have closed on our first tranche of micro trenchers. We intend to put the new equipment to work in the Arizona market within the next two to three weeks.

"With these units deployed, we expect to continue adding to our inventory of micro trenchers, seeing significant interest in Arizona and other additional markets. Currently, we are in active discussions with customers and prospective customers and hope to announce the contract size in the coming weeks."

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks.

