Pure Strategies and Environmental Defense Fund Offer Corporate Sustainability Professionals Free Climate and Nature Events During Climate Week NYC

GLOUCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Pure Strategies, a sustainability consulting firm empowering brands and retailers to realize meaningful environmental and social improvement, is partnering with Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) to offer three free events aimed at helping advance corporate sustainability programs. These in-person sessions will be held during Climate Week in New York City on September 19 and 20, 2023, with registration now available for these limited capacity events.

Pure Strategies and EDF are offering these events to dive deeply into key topics for businesses to help spur more significant action by addressing common challenges, clarifying areas of confusion, and providing inspiring examples to continue to drive progress on climate and nature by businesses. These learning opportunities include:

Lessons from FLAG: discuss experiences with accounting, defining targets, and developing reduction plans for forest, land, and agriculture (FLAG) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (small group discussion)

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 3:30-4:30 PM

EDF New York Office, 257 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10010 (entrance, floor, and office details provided with registration confirmation)

This event will enable participants to engage in a small group discussion about lessons learned from applying Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) recommendations for forest, land, and agriculture greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets and management.

EDF and Pure Strategies are collaborating to provide a unique opportunity for a small group of companies interested in discussing with peers about their experiences with accounting, defining targets, and developing reduction plans for FLAG GHG emissions. We expect to cover common challenges with data availability, managing changing standards, and needs for new roadmaps/interventions and tracking demands. This will be a facilitated discussion where the participants will be involved in the discussion. Climate Week attendees can learn more and register here. (Due to the small group nature, registration is limited to participants working in-house at brands and companies; Registration is a two-step process. You will need both your Eventbrite confirmation and a confirmation from Pure Strategies to participate.)

Brands Scaling Scope 3 GHG Solutions (panel session)

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 9:00-10:30 AM

Jay Suites 109 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018, Sydney Room

The dominant source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for most businesses lies in the value chain, in Scope 3 GHGs. These impacts of doing business have been hard to manage and ultimately reduce. This panel discussion will explore how brands have been looking at overcoming common hurdles and scaling Scope 3 GHG reduction solutions.

Businesses reducing value chain-level GHG emissions will discuss why and how they are working on the harder-to-manage areas of their GHG impacts. Topics will include farm-level changes, SBTi FLAG target setting, unique supplier engagement, product and packaging innovation, and other approaches. Pure Strategies will facilitate a highly engaging exploration of solutions from leading businesses, including Stonyfield and others. Climate Week attendees can register here.

Connecting Corporate Climate and Nature Strategies: explore the next steps with corporate nature strategies (workshop)

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 10:45 AM-12:00 PM

Jay Suites 109 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018, Sydney Room

Are you asking yourself, how does a nature strategy fit in my business? Why do I need a nature strategy if I already have a climate strategy? This free workshop is set up for you and corporate sustainability professionals looking to explore what an effective nature strategy may look like within an ESG/sustainability program.

During this workshop, experts from EDF and Pure Strategies will help workshop participants identify how nature connects to their business and existing efforts, such as climate strategies. We will explore what next steps are typical and options for their nature journey, such as value chain assessments, measuring biodiversity, and setting targets. This will be a hands-on experience where participants should be prepared to be given tools to explore and draft the next steps for their business. Climate Week attendees can register here.

About Environmental Defense Fund (EDF)

One of the world's leading international nonprofit organizations, Environmental Defense Fund (edf.org) creates transformational solutions to the most serious environmental problems. To do so, EDF links science, economics, law, and innovative private-sector partnerships. With more than 3 million members and offices in the United States, China, Mexico, Indonesia, and the European Union, EDF's scientists, economists, attorneys, and policy experts are working in 28 countries to turn our solutions into action.

About Pure Strategies

Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team helps companies initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Walmart, Ahold Delhaize USA, Seventh Generation, TAZO, Timberland, Everlane, MegaFood, Ben & Jerry's, and over 100 others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project, a licensed GreenScreen® Consultant, The Sustainability Consortium registered service provider staff member, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, and a certified B Corp.

