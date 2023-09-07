Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CSE: SAND) (OTCQB: SSRSF) (the "Company" or "Silver Sands") Further to its news release on August 22, 2023, the Company will proceed to consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company will not be changing its name or trading symbol.

The Company's new ISIN and CUSIP will be CA8281222007 and 828122200 respectively. The Record date for the consolidation will be September 11th, 2023 and the Effective date will be September 12th, 2023 subject to CSE approval.

Currently there are 80,376,711 common shares issued and outstanding and after the Consolidation there will be approximately 8,037,671 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Instead, any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled.

The Board has concluded that the Consolidation would be in the best interests of the shareholders as it could lead to increased interest by a wider audience of potential investors and could better position the Company to obtain financing and pursue acquisition opportunities. The Company will not be changing its name in connection with the Consolidation. In accordance with the Articles of the Company, the Consolidation may be approved by the board of directors of the Company and shareholder approval is not required.

Registered shareholders of the Company will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent with instructions for exchanging their pre-Consolidation Shares. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary will not need to complete a letter of transmittal.

The Company will take the required steps to amend the exercise prices of the Company's issued and outstanding share purchase warrants and incentive share purchase options post consolidation in order to maintain the incentive for the respective holders.

About Silver Sands Resources Corp.

Silver Sands is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. Its key asset is the 6,400 hectare Corner Pocket copper-zinc-silver massive sulfide project, 25 km to the WNW of Corner Brook, Newfoundland. Corner Pocket is contiguous to the west, east and south of the York Harbour Metals Inc., massive sulfide project.

