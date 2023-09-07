Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with CarbonGraph Inc. ("CarbonGraph"). The carbon footprint and traceability of food production, and other goods and services, can help deliver environmental accountability and transparency. By combining CarbonGraph's carbon management software and expertise in calculating carbon emissions with TrustBIX's dedication to traceability, sustainability and BIX platform, new standards can be set to promote environmentally conscious decision-making.

Deborah Wilson, Senior Vice-President of Industry Relations and Channel Sales of TrustBIX, stated, "From the first meeting with the CarbonGraph team, we have felt they were our missing link in sustainability and what we can offer industry. Our aim is to revolutionize corporate accountability and sustainability."

Sam Anderson, co-Founder & CEO of CarbonGraph, stated, "The gold standard for Life Cycle Assessment ("LCA") is to use on-the-ground, primary data to measure sustainability impact. However, collecting this data in an agricultural setting is often incredibly expensive and time-consuming, requiring the use of estimated or benchmarked secondary data instead. By partnering together, we will deliver a world-class sustainability management platform that combines live data tracking in the field with full LCA modelling capabilities, giving producers and their value chains the intelligence they need to manage and reduce environmental impacts like carbon and water footprint with unprecedented accuracy."

About CarbonGraph

CarbonGraph Inc. is pioneering a paradigm shift in how businesses approach value-chain sustainability. By developing a new generation of Life Cycle Assessment software, our mission is to create a world where carbon footprints and other sustainability metrics are easy to measure and understand at the product level and at each step of the supply chain. This process enhances the credibility of environmental data and helps businesses differentiate themselves in the market. Our ultimate aim is to contribute to achieving global carbon neutrality by 2050. More information:

About TrustBIX

The vision is to create a world where we trust more and waste less by leveraging BIX and its technology solutions. TrustBIX delivers independent validation of provenance and sustainable practices within multiple supply chains and industries.

BIX Location Services offer solutions to supply chains that bring situational awareness for high-value assets.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in North America and China.

