Donnerstag, 07.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
07.09.23
09:32 Uhr
1,258 Euro
+0,012
+0,96 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2441,27815:50
1,2501,27215:52
ACCESSWIRE
07.09.2023 | 15:38
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC Announces Live Investor Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Ecora (LSE/TSX:ECOR) will be hosting a live presentation relating to its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2023, via the Investor Meet Company platform on Thursday 14 September at 3:00 pm BST.

The presentation will be presented by Marc Bishop Lafleche, CEO and Kevin Flynn, CFO, and is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free to meet Ecora via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/ecora-resources-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Ecora on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

Camarco
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/781673/ecora-resources-plc-announces-live-investor-presentation

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.