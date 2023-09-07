Ecora Resources PLC Announces Live Investor Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Ecora (LSE/TSX:ECOR) will be hosting a live presentation relating to its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2023, via the Investor Meet Company platform on Thursday 14 September at 3:00 pm BST.

The presentation will be presented by Marc Bishop Lafleche, CEO and Kevin Flynn, CFO, and is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free to meet Ecora via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/ecora-resources-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Ecora on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations Website: www.ecora-resources.com Camarco

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

