Women of the World Receives $120,000 Grant From KeyBank in Support of Employee Partnership Program

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / KeyBank has awarded a $120,000 grant to Women of the World (WoW), a non-profit organization focused on overcoming employment barriers for forcibly displaced women residing in Utah. The grant will allow WoW to expand its Employee Partnership Program (EPP) by adding a social worker to the team, as well as expand its office space and programming.

"Sustainable employment is a massive step toward independence," said Drew Yergensen, president of KeyBank Utah. "This program works with Utah employers to help secure jobs with benefits and the potential to move up the career ladder. Women in this program are overcoming personal trauma, language barriers and technological hurdles, and I'm beyond proud that our community can offer a hand up."

Since the non-profit was created in 2009, WoW's mission has been focused on supporting women from all nations - who've been displaced as a result of war, job loss or poverty - and helping them gain the skills and confidence needed to attain self-reliance, economic success and a voice in the community.

Women of the World believes that to care about refugees is to recognize divinity in the eyes of the most vulnerable, to engage instead of looking away. WoW is a boutique women's refugee service provider taking on issues at all times after resettlement.

The grant will also allow WoW to grow the program by funding intensive English courses with a teacher and assistant, curriculum development and childcare, as well as relocating to a larger facility.

About Women of the World

Since 2009, our mission has been to empower women from all nations - no matter their status - to achieve independence, economic success, and a voice in their community. Through our three-pronged model of Customized Service, Community Building, and Economic Empowerment, we offer post-resettlement services such as: English classes, career and educational development, mentorships, citizenship preparation, workshops, personalized case management and advocacy, and cultural integration awareness for both our clients and the Salt Lake community. We hope to build a wide community for displaced women and their families and to support them as they build a life here in Utah.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $195 billion at June 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.



CONTACT:

Women of the World:

Samira Harnish

801-696-1221

samira@womenofworld.org



KeyBank:

Jennifer Shermer

303-902-9419

jennifer@keetonpr.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781674/women-of-the-world-receives-120000-grant-from-keybank-in-support-of-employee-partnership-program