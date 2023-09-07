Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
07.09.2023 | 15:48
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

[07.09.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
07.09.23IE000LZC9NM07,276,951.00USD045,013,314.726.1857
07.09.23IE000DOZYQJ73,042,930.00EUR017,134,335.805.6309
07.09.23IE000GETKIK84,612,921.00GBP038,467,194.238.339
07.09.23IE000XIITCN5867,976.00GBP06,766,898.447.7962
07.09.23IE000HKX6U6225,510.00SEK02,579,713.38101.1256

