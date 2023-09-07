Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.09.2023 | 16:00
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"), at the below date was as follows:

31 August 2023 £983.27 per Ordinary share.

The above NAV figure is based on a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,421 shares in LTL.

As at 31 August 2023, LTL shares were valued at £12,011.95 per share, a decrease of 1.0% from the valuation of £12,133.68 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 31 July 2023. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £32.4m to Funds Under Management at LTL of £16.9 billion resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.90%.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

07 September 2023


