Newswire Shares Three Tips to Uncover Target Audiences

By knowing who makes up a target audience, companies are better able to cater their messaging to address pain points, answer questions, speak to their interests, and more.

"Identifying a target audience is the first step of press release distribution because when a company knows who it's speaking to, it's better able to tailor its messaging to create impactful and newsworthy content," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

To continue to help companies of all sizes and industries improve their online presence, build brand awareness, and create a strong foundation for future success, Newswire is sharing three proven ways to identify a target audience.

Understand the demographics - Demographic data provides a unique look at the specific groups of people who are engaging with a company's content. Groups are categorized by segments such as age, ethnicity, gender, education, income level, and more. The more accurately a brand can target and segment its customers, the better its messaging will be, and the higher the likelihood those customers will engage with the business.

- Demographic data provides a unique look at the specific groups of people who are engaging with a company's content. Groups are categorized by segments such as age, ethnicity, gender, education, income level, and more. The more accurately a brand can target and segment its customers, the better its messaging will be, and the higher the likelihood those customers will engage with the business. Conduct competitor research - Review the content on competitors' websites and social media channels to see what messaging they're using and what their followers are engaging with.

- Review the content on competitors' websites and social media channels to see what messaging they're using and what their followers are engaging with. Pay attention - Whether it's testimonials, online reviews, or referrals, customer feedback provides an unbiased, third-party perspective of a business. These insights can help companies identify weaknesses and double down on what they're excelling at. To take it a step further, brands should apply the feedback they've received and make necessary adjustments. Doing so shows the company is paying attention and values constructive comments.

