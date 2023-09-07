Bryant Park Capital Secures Senior Credit Facility for RapidFunds

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Bryant Park Capital ("BPC"), a leading middle market investment bank with a focus on the specialty finance industry, announced today that Modeso LLC d/b/a RapidFunds ("RapidFunds" or the "Company"), a leading funder of U.S. plaintiff law firms, closed on a $35 million senior secured credit facility with a leading alternative credit fund.

BPC served as the exclusive financial advisor to RapidFunds in connection with this transaction.

"This is our second transaction with BPC, and we are greatly appreciative of their efforts on our behalf," said Peter Speziale, President and CEO of RapidFunds. "BPC managed a highly efficient capital raising process, resulting in a successful transaction that met all of our goals."

About RapidFunds

RapidFunds is a leading post-settlement litigation finance company that is engaged in accelerating the working capital conversion cycle for U.S. plaintiff law firms awaiting disbursement of proceeds from a legal settlement. Founded in 2004 by a group of former career attorneys, RapidFunds is based in Marblehead, MA, and provides funding to clients throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.rapidfunds.com.

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise and a diversified, well-founded breadth of experience in a number of sectors, including specialty finance & financial services. BPC has raised various forms of credit and growth equity, and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. Our professionals have completed 325+ assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $37 billion. For more information, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

