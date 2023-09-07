Opio Connect Inc.: Opio Receives $1.5M Award from National Institutes of Health

Federal grant supports the development of technology that expands the reach of Opioid Treatment Programs into rural and underserved areas

KALISPELL, MT / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Opio Connect, Inc., a technology company dedicated to helping Opioid Treatment Programs (OTPs) expand access to treatment, has received a $1.5 million award from the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant will support the development of technology that allows OTPs to serve patients in rural and underserved areas, including correctional facilities. Opio's technology will enable OTPs to serve vast geographic regions within a hub and spoke model, using satellite medication units.

"We are beyond grateful for the NIH's support of American companies building innovative technology to address problems impacting millions of people, such as the need to expand access to OTPs for the treatment of opioid use disorder."

"We are beyond grateful for the NIH's support of American companies building innovative technology to address problems impacting millions of people, such as the need to expand access to OTPs for the treatment of opioid use disorder," said Amber Norbeck, co-founder and CEO of Opio. "This award speaks to Opio's transformative potential, but also highlights the vital role of Opioid Treatment Programs and the power of strategic collaborations and technology to rapidly expand treatment access."

The Small Business Innovation Research Grant is part of NIH's HEAL (Helping to End Addiction Long-term) Initiative, which provides funding for American startups and small businesses that are building technologies to address the opioid crisis. NIDA supports hundreds of research projects under this initiative.

Earlier this year, Opio announced beta testing of ZING® - the first-ever robotic methadone dose assembly system that enables nurses to focus on patient care and other clinical tasks. With the launch of ZING later this year, Opio aims to equip OTPs with robotic automation to relieve the stress of healthcare workforce shortages.

About Opio Connect, Inc.

Opio Connect creates transformative technology that enables Opioid Treatment Programs (OTPs) to maximize efficiency and save lives. Opio develops solutions such as the world's first robotic methadone dose assembly system, to relieve the stress of health care workforce shortages on OTPs. Our mission is to develop innovative, force-multiplying technology that empowers OTPs to dramatically expand access to their life-saving care and make the greatest impact possible.

CONTACT

hello@opioconnect.com

SOURCE: Opio Connect, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781188/opio-receives-15m-award-from-national-institutes-of-health