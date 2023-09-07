Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Reigning and defending World Super Cruiserweight champion Steve "Put 'Em To Sleep" Walker will now defend his title against Jesse "Ice Cold" Astill of Gold Coast, Australia at Lion Fight 75.

Original opponent Matt Baker has been sidelined by a broken foot suffered in training, but Astill (14-6) quickly accepted the task of taking on the undefeated champion. Their matchup is at the top of the marquee for Lion Fight 75 taking place on Saturday, September 23 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and live on FITE beginning at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Lion Fight 75 are on sale now at https://www.axs.com/events/495989/lf75-tickets'skin=virginhotel.

The night's featured bout will mark the hotly anticipated Muay Thai debut of fan favorite mixed martial arts star Jessica-Rose "Jessy Jess" Clark. The Aussie, who fought nine times inside the UFC octagon, will match up against Karen Cedillo. Like Clark, Cedillo, who hails from Monterrey, Mexico, will be making her Muay Thai debut and is an experienced MMA fighter.

Lion Fight 75 will also see a new North American Middleweight champion crowned as Jose "Scarface" Montelongo (6-1; Arlington, Texas) looks to avenge the only loss of his career as he stands across from veteran pugilist Lorawnt-T "Smash" Nelson. A native of South Africa who now makes his home in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Nelson is 1-1 inside the Lion Fight ring and previously claimed a spot in the final of the Lion Fight North American Super Middleweight Title Tournament.

Five other bouts have been added to the event's lineup:

-Las Vegas heavyweight Carl "Badwater" Seumanutafa hits the Lion Fight ring for the first time as he goes up against Delvin Nichols of Fort Worth, Texas. Seumanutafa makes his Muay Thai debut on the heels of 27 MMA bouts, including three in Bellator and four in PFL.

-Decorated amateur Desiree Wodicker of Dublin, California, will make her pro debut against Las Vegas' own Alexis Asher (4-4) in women's flyweight action.

-Longtime Vegas amateur Chris Lazaro make his professional debut against Anthony Ryles of Fort Worth, Texas, in a super lightweight bout.

-Damon "The Demon" Bell of Louisville, Kentucky, will meet Justin "Ironman" Moss of Denver, Colorado in a light heavyweight clash. Both fighters sport 8-5 records.

-In a super welterweight bout, Jake Rozek (3-3; San Antonio, Texas) takes on Andrew "Flossy" Webb (2-2; San Francisco, California).

Media Contact:

Scott Zerr

scott@lionfight.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179857