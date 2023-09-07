Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2023 | 16:23
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ATFX Connect enhances their liquidity offering by partnering with CME group, participating on EBS Direct

ATFX Connect logo

LONDON, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited, based in London, and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ATFX Connect's bespoke liquidity and distribution solutions are available to institutional clients, including banks, hedge funds, brokers, asset managers, ECNs, corporates and others.

ATFX Connect announced today that it has become a participant on EBS Direct. EBS is one of the largest electronic trading platforms and one of the go-to sources for institutional liquidity and price discovery in e- FX, for nearly 30 years. EBS Direct delivers round-trip processing times of less than 50 microseconds, with built-in Quant Analytics that help optimize execution.

ATFX Connect supports institutional clients by providing Direct Market access to tailored liquidity and connectivity solutions in Spot FX and Precious Metals. With this important step, ATFX Connect continues its expansion within the institutional electronic FX offering.

In addition, a leading infrastructure solution enables ATFX to manage aggregation, pricing and allows integration with several third-party platforms.

"We are continuously evaluating opportunities to provide our clients with a richer suite of liquidity, by connecting to ATFX, EBS Direct will further extend our clients' access to liquidity across currencies, time zones, and FX products, enabling dynamic trading opportunities and ensuring competitive execution," added executive director and Head of EBS Direct, Hugh Whelan.

"We are pleased to announce that ATFX Connect has become a participant in EBS Direct as part of the ongoing expansion of our institutional offering. With this partnership, we are able to offer clients even more flexibility in the provision of tailored liquidity solutions with various trading opportunities and best possible execution speed. We will continue focusing on delivering the award-winning liquidity and customer service to our Institutional Clients," said Managing Director of ATFX Connect, Wei Qiang Zhang.

ATFX Connect

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena with the launch of its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and continue to provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to clients within the Institutional community. With the focus on the professional Investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions.

Media Contact

Ergin Erdemir - Head of Marketing UK

ergin.erdemir@atfx.com

Tel: (44) 020 3917 8705

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2bedfdb-e477-49c3-8e60-dbf4fa98a285


