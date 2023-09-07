Gorilla Technology Group Inc.: S&P Global Market Intelligence Initiates Coverage of Gorilla Technology in 451 Research Report

LONDON, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla") (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and security convergence, today announced the commencement of coverage by Smart Cities and IoT Analyst Zoe Roth and Information Security Analyst Megan Goodwin of 451 Research, which is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.



"Both Zoe and Megan have strong reputations and are recognized for delivering informed and insightful perspectives in the industry of IoT-enabled deployments in smart cities and information security," said Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO of Gorilla Technology. "Gorilla's commitment to innovation and excellence has propelled it to the forefront of AI and security convergence sectors. This coverage initiation underscores the company's dedication to transparency, education, and sharing its journey with stakeholders, analysts, partners, and the wider community."

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla provides a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company's vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies. Gorilla envisions a world where seamless connectivity transcends boundaries, enriching lives, industries, and societies.

Gorilla's commitment is to lead the way in pioneering cutting-edge solutions that bridge gaps, foster collaboration and inspire progress. By relentlessly pushing the boundaries of technology, the Company aims to create an ecosystem where individuals, businesses and communities thrive in an era of digital empowerment.

Through continuous innovation, ethical practices and a steadfast dedication to quality, Gorilla strives to shape a future where every interaction, transaction, and experience is enhanced by the power of technology.

For more information go to Gorilla-Technology.com.

