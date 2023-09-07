EvidenceB Named a Tools Competition Winner

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / EvidenceB was named today as one of 32 winners of the 2022-2023 Tools Competition. EvidenceB joins teams from 12 countries being awarded more than $4 million to develop and expand tools that will impact 35 million learners by 2026.

EvidenceB will receive $250,000. The funding will help develop richer learning analytics to measure student impact into the next generation of Adaptiv'Math. Measuring impact through an improved learning dashboard will help improve student outcomes and further enable research partnerships.

Adaptiv'Math is an AI-driven platform of over 10,000 self-correcting math exercises for elementary-aged students. After a profiling test, Adaptiv'Math's AI engine provides individualized math exercises for each student. Adaptiv'Math is research-based and delivers unique exercises built on the latest data about how learners acquire number sense, problem-solving skills, and proportionality.

Adaptiv'Math's curriculum agnostic design helps students master core math concepts at all levels, from underperforming to excelling students. Adaptiv'Math's dashboard with powerful learning analytics helps teachers gain insight into and respond faster to student learning gaps and individual progression or groups of similar learners.

"We are honored to be named as a winner in the 2022-2023 Tools Competition," said Thierry de Vulpillières, CEO & Co-founder, EvidenceB. "With this generous award, we will continue to advance the design of Adaptiv'Math, based on the results of research in cognitive science, and continue to help address several social biases including marginalized student populations in priority education zones and gender bias in mathematics learning. Adaptiv'Math is grounded in the way humans - regardless of their social background - learn numbers, operations or proportions, and our modules are a lever to enable each student to master the fundamentals of mathematics."

Winning teams recognized and supported as part of the Tools Competition are tackling solutions to improve students' K-12 math competency following the sharpest declines in decades, address equity in education, bolster students' problem-solving and emotional skills, and unlock career training opportunities for adults via virtual reality.

This year's competition generated more than 1,000 proposals from 73 countries, with the 32 winners hailing from institutions and organizations across North America, Europe, Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This is the third cycle of the Tools Competition, which has awarded nearly $10 million to 80 edtech innovators to date.

For more details on our winning proposal, please visit https://www.evidenceb.com/. A full list of winners and their projects can be found here.

