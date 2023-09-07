New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Today, PDB Creative Studio, a leading provider of art supplies tailored for women aged 18 to 65, is proud to announce its recognition with the prestigious 2023 Global Recognition Award. This accolade is a testament to the company's unparalleled growth, innovation, and dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and career growth among its clientele.

Beginning its journey in a basement in Warrensburg, MO, PDB Creative Studio's trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. On track to surpass the $2.5M sales benchmark this year, the company has seen a staggering 1000% revenue increase since 2019. The growth reflects the solid business model, the hard work and dedication of the entire team, and the visionary leadership of CEO Suzanne Turner.

Central to PDB Creative Studio's ethos is its unwavering commitment to its clients. By offering complimentary advice on transitioning from a side hustle to a full-fledged career, the company goes above and beyond mere sales, emphasizing a holistic, customer-centric approach.

Innovation remains at the heart of the company's operations. PDB Creative Studio has been a pioneer in the artisan craft glitter segment, introducing a groundbreaking supply chain model. This model, which allows direct purchases from on-hand inventory, has dramatically reduced customer wait times. Additionally, the company's trailblazing initiative - the first-ever artisan glitter subscription model - has set new industry standards, further enhancing customer experience.

What truly sets PDB Creative Studio apart is its combination of top-quality products and exceptional customer service. Ensuring timely shipments and providing mentoring opportunities via social platforms are just some ways the company prioritizes its clients. These efforts have garnered a robust customer base exceeding 100,000 and still counting.

In conclusion, as PDB Creative Studio looks to the future, this 2023 Global Recognition Award stands as both an acknowledgment of its achievements thus far and a beacon for further accomplishments. The award not only honors the company's milestones but also celebrates its impactful presence in the global business arena.

