American Marketing Association Chicago Launches Mentorship Program

Seasoned Members Matched With Early Career Marketers to Nurture Professional Growth

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / American Marketing Association Chicago announces the launch of its new Mentorship Program. The chapter, which is the largest in the country, will match marketers currently in or seeking a marketing position with mentors who have management and mentoring experience, along with a minimum of 10 years in the field of marketing.









"Our goal is to offer an opportunity for marketers in Chicago to come together as mentors and protégés and leverage the breadth and depth of the resources the AMA Chicago chapter has to offer," said Chris McGuire, President of the AMA Chicago and the founder of the new Mentorship Program. "As more organizations opt for work-from-home and hybrid employment solutions, the opportunities for on-the-job development are diminished. We believe that by providing a structured mentoring program, the AMA Chicago can be part of the talent development solution and fill a widening gap in our professional community."

In addition to professional and management experience, prospective mentors must be available to attend an initial training session and monthly one-on-one meetings with their protégé. Meetings can be held virtually or in person as decided by both parties.

Protégés must be available for monthly meetings and provide clear goals for what they hope to gain from the Mentorship Program, which runs November 2023 to June 2024.

The program fee for protégés is $200 for AMA Chicago members and $320 for non-members (includes cost of AMA Chicago membership). The deadline to apply is Sept. 30, 2023.

For more information or to apply, visit amachicago.org/marketing-mentorships.

About American Marketing Association Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, is 85 years strong. AMA Chicago provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and consultancies are invited to join AMA Chicago to connect with marketers from every industry and skill set. Visit amachicago.org to learn more and join.

Contact Information

Karolyn Raphael

PR for American Marketing Association Chicago

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

312-494-0422

SOURCE: AMA Chicago

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781539/american-marketing-association-chicago-launches-mentorship-program