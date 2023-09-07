Capital Financial Global Appoints Charles Cottrell to Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Capital Financial Global, Inc. (OTC Pink:CFGX), a specialty finance company that offers asset-backed financing and loan advisory services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles L. Cottrell as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors.

"This appointment is a major step in our ongoing commitment to governance and compliance, aligning us closer with NASDAQ listing standards," said Paul Edward Norat, CEO of Capital Financial Global.

Mr. Cottrell brings extensive legal expertise, having practiced law since 2001 and leading his own law firm. His experience in administrative law will add a critical dimension to the Board's collective skills and is expected to contribute to the company's broader governance initiatives.

About Charles Cottrell

Mr. Charles Cottrell has been practicing law since 2001 and leads his own law firm. He earned his BS in Economics and BA in German at the University of Utah in 1996, and later obtained his Juris Doctor from the University of Washington in 2001. He is currently licensed to practice law in Washington State and before the Social Security Administration. Mr. Cottrell resides in the San Francisco Bay Area.

For more information on this board appointment, please visit the Company's website and its online disclosure portal at:

https://www.capfiglobal.com/

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CFGX/disclosure

About Capital Financial Global, Inc.

Capital Financial Global, Inc. (CFGX) is a specialty finance company that offers asset-backed financing and loan advisory services. Unlike traditional banking models, CFGX offers organizations needed liquidity by using an asset-backed approach rather than a traditional credit approach to originating new loans, buying and selling existing loans, and converting distressed collateral into cash or trade-able form.

