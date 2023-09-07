Pinnacle Promotions Appoints Steve Jennings as President, Ushering in a New Era of Leadership

Pinnacle Promotions proudly announces the promotion of Steve Jennings from Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to President, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey. Under his leadership, the company aims to continue its trajectory of growth, innovation and client-centric excellence, solidifying its position as an industry trailblazer.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Pinnacle Promotions, an innovative force in the promotional products marketing industry, proudly announces the promotion of Steve Jennings from Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to the role of President. This strategic elevation marks a pivotal moment in Pinnacle Promotions' journey, as the company propels forward under Jennings' dynamic leadership.

Steve Jennings, who has been instrumental in shaping the company's financial landscape and growth trajectory since 2008, assumes the role of President with a wealth of experience and a proven track record. His deep understanding of the promotional industry, unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic expertise make him an outstanding leader to steer Pinnacle Promotions into an exciting new chapter.

"Steve has been an integral part of Pinnacle's success over the last 15 years," said Dave Weintraub, Chief Executive Officer at Pinnacle Promotions. "He is incredibly smart, a master of execution, a true leader and just an all-around great guy. We are excited for him to take on this role and to see him continue to transform Pinnacle as we move into a new phase of growth and expansion."

Jennings' tenure as CFO has been marked by transformative initiatives, such as MyPromo Solutions and Pinnacle Print Shop, along with strategic insights that have propelled Pinnacle Promotions to new heights. As President, he will assume responsibility for day-to-day operations and leverage his keen market insights to continue driving the company's growth, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the industry.

"Stepping into the role of President at Pinnacle Promotions, I'm reminded of Winston Churchill's wisdom: 'Success is not final; failure is not fatal; it's the courage to continue that counts,'" said Steve Jennings. "I'm honored by this opportunity. I plan to lead with courage and determination for this next phase of the Pinnacle journey. Collaborating with our exceptional team, we'll not only build upon our accomplishments but also venture into uncharted territories to cultivate new avenues of growth."

Jennings' appointment to President reinforces Pinnacle Promotions' commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, client-centricity and operational excellence. His transition from CFO to President underscores his dedicated leadership and exemplifies Pinnacle Promotions' dedication to recognizing and nurturing internal talent.

About Pinnacle Promotions:

Pinnacle Promotions is an Atlanta-based, industry-leading promotional products marketing agency whose hero mission is to help companies "Make the Right Impression" through innovative promotional products and solutions. With expertise in brand management, product sourcing, and production - along with an award-winning e-commerce website - Pinnacle Promotions helps companies create connections with their customers, prospects, and employees with promotional merchandise and apparel.

