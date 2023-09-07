Video operators can accelerate time-to-market by offering pre-integrated content protection and anti-piracy solutions to customers

The partnership validates interoperability in ABR Workflows to deliver seamless integrated solutions for content protection and observability

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Sweden-based Agama now offers its award-winning video operations support solutions integrated with Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM, while continuing its prior integration and support with Verimatrix VCAS.

As a solutions provider in real-time observability and analytics for video service quality and customer experience, Agama's integration with Verimatrix delivery and security offerings brings added convenience and value for video operators looking to further streamline and strengthen their operations. Streams encrypted by Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM solutions can be decrypted by Agama Analyzer OTT for full content-level analysis in secure environments.

Both companies are set to spotlight the new integrations at IBC 2023 taking place September 15-18 in Amsterdam (Verimatrix's booth 1.D81 and Agama booth 1.C65).

"We are pleased to work with such a well-respected partner like Agama Technologies," said Sofia Regojo, Chief Revenue Officer at Verimatrix. "Together, we provide added benefits to joint customers seeking ongoing innovation in video creation and playout. By integrating our offerings, we've created an end-to-end video observability solution that's secure, simple to deploy and scalable, unlocking new benefits for customers."

"I'm thrilled to see the succesful integration with Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM that enables seamlesss validation of encrypted streams for all kinds of ABR encoding scenarios," said Johan Görsjö, Director of Product and Engineering at Agama. "The combination of Verimatrix's content protection and anti-piracy solutions with Agama's End-to-End Video Observability will help service providers achieve exceptional quality and operational efficiency."

Customers of Verimatrix and Agama can rest easy knowing that compatibility between the solutions is assured, validated and has the full commitment of both companies.

About Agama

Since its inception in 2004, Agama has been influencing the market of the emerging generation of support solutions for video operations, taking a completely new and market-changing approach. We started by offering a service-focused monitoring solution, putting the end-user and quality of experience (QoE) first. We aimed to create service and infrastructure observability, analytics and insights for the video service operators and their operational, product and management teams. We empower people and teams to accomplish more through service and video observability, analytics and insights. We offer software solutions and professional services in the cloud, on-premises or hybrid, providing the capability to observe and understand the end-to-end video service delivery and subscriber experience. Visit www.agama.tv.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

