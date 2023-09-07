Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07
7 September 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 563.262p. The highest price paid per share was 568.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 558.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 495,492,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 811,563,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1352
558.80
08:04:45
669
558.60
08:05:46
797
558.60
08:05:46
1511
559.20
08:11:09
1566
558.80
08:11:34
1424
558.60
08:15:05
250
560.00
08:18:17
1488
559.60
08:18:45
470
560.00
08:21:45
791
560.00
08:21:45
1391
560.00
08:22:09
1343
559.20
08:23:45
275
558.80
08:24:00
1212
558.80
08:24:00
1138
558.60
08:26:25
323
558.60
08:26:25
1523
558.40
08:28:08
944
558.40
08:32:39
411
558.40
08:32:39
1405
558.20
08:40:00
1359
558.20
08:46:47
1547
558.80
08:50:20
87
560.20
08:53:06
1527
561.60
08:57:57
1468
561.20
09:00:13
85
561.20
09:00:13
588
561.20
09:00:13
588
561.20
09:00:13
1509
561.80
09:02:06
1440
562.60
09:05:40
1397
563.40
09:08:49
1263
564.60
09:19:11
1419
564.40
09:19:30
440
563.60
09:20:57
1255
563.60
09:20:57
1453
563.40
09:21:10
1389
563.40
09:24:05
398
564.00
09:25:35
1237
564.00
09:25:35
1403
563.60
09:25:43
1360
563.60
09:28:04
175
563.60
09:28:27
1254
563.60
09:28:27
1335
563.60
09:29:10
42
563.60
09:29:10
771
563.60
09:29:20
619
563.60
09:29:20
1357
565.80
09:32:44
1532
565.80
09:32:44
1296
565.20
09:40:54
1395
564.80
09:44:20
1427
565.80
09:48:45
1280
566.80
09:50:55
1289
566.80
10:01:26
32
568.40
10:17:13
1276
568.40
10:17:13
1308
568.40
10:18:19
1436
568.20
10:19:08
1526
567.60
10:19:09
139
568.00
10:26:52
500
568.00
10:26:52
750
568.00
10:26:52
1457
567.80
10:36:23
124
566.80
10:45:57
323
566.80
10:45:57
1100
566.80
10:45:57
451
566.20
10:48:41
683
566.20
10:48:41
142
566.20
10:48:41
1380
566.00
11:09:15
924
567.00
11:25:08
491
567.00
11:25:08
1275
566.80
11:26:09
1356
565.80
11:39:57
1440
566.00
11:50:32
554
565.40
12:05:31
818
565.40
12:05:31
192
565.80
12:05:57
1238
565.80
12:05:57
1273
564.40
12:16:48
1424
564.00
12:18:45
872
564.20
12:35:01
1203
564.00
12:36:25
158
564.00
12:36:25
1547
564.00
12:38:15
168
565.00
12:45:55
1329
565.00
12:45:55
1465
564.80
12:59:13
1141
564.40
13:00:05
203
564.40
13:00:05
1226
564.20
13:10:40
123
564.20
13:10:40
69
564.60
13:26:17
2104
564.60
13:26:17
605
564.80
13:26:17
588
564.80
13:26:17
192
564.80
13:26:17
37
564.60
13:29:01
1520
564.60
13:29:01
1267
564.60
13:30:45
1314
564.40
13:32:09
215
564.40
13:32:09
701
564.40
13:32:09
588
564.40
13:32:09
1512
564.00
13:33:28
1301
564.80
13:40:24
94
564.80
13:40:24
750
564.80
13:40:24
1341
564.60
13:41:46
1472
564.60
13:46:41
1427
563.80
13:48:51
1312
564.20
13:54:41
401
564.00
13:54:43
1150
564.00
13:54:43
496
564.00
14:01:21
908
564.00
14:01:21
588
564.00
14:08:29
1379
563.80
14:09:27
1304
563.60
14:13:08
1256
563.40
14:20:07
609
563.80
14:25:35
8
563.80
14:25:35
1709
564.00
14:30:00
697
564.00
14:30:00
1000
564.00
14:30:00
687
564.00
14:30:00
486
564.00
14:30:00
965
564.00
14:30:00
1375
563.20
14:31:07
1276
563.20
14:33:01
224
563.00
14:34:51
1267
563.00
14:36:58
1520
563.00
14:36:58
740
563.40
14:40:39
348
563.40
14:40:39
352
563.40
14:40:39
1352
563.80
14:43:05
1447
564.20
14:47:24
836
564.20
14:47:24
588
564.20
14:47:24
294
563.40
14:52:26
372
563.40
14:52:26
652
563.40
14:52:26
689
563.40
14:54:15
588
563.40
14:54:15
588
563.40
14:54:15
1207
562.20
14:56:26
81
562.20
14:56:26
960
561.20
15:00:36
1451
561.00
15:01:01
1380
560.80
15:03:59
1564
561.00
15:05:27
1500
562.00
15:08:56
71
562.20
15:12:48
1465
562.20
15:12:48
174
562.00
15:15:01
588
562.00
15:15:01
588
562.00
15:15:01
185
562.00
15:15:01
174
561.20
15:18:51
1243
561.20
15:18:51
384
562.00
15:23:55
588
562.00
15:23:55
588
562.00
15:23:55
1457
561.60
15:25:20
1566
562.00
15:28:13
1295
561.80
15:30:59
1321
561.40
15:33:12
1100
560.20
15:34:21
198
560.20
15:34:21
750
561.00
15:37:57
750
561.80
15:39:43
984
563.20
15:45:08
549
563.20
15:45:08
444
563.20
15:45:08
1100
563.20
15:45:08
|
42
563.20
15:45:08
1364
563.20
15:45:08
1304
563.20
15:50:07
142
563.40
15:50:07
588
563.40
15:50:07
588
563.40
15:50:07
588
563.80
15:54:50
1534
563.60
15:55:19
215
563.60
15:55:42
1100
563.60
15:55:42
129
563.60
15:55:42
1284
563.20
15:59:48
298
563.20
16:02:49
588
563.20
16:02:49
601
563.20
16:02:49
947
562.80
16:05:09
430
562.80
16:05:09
1307
563.00
16:06:55
1512
563.00
16:10:47
588
563.00
16:14:21
1341
563.00
16:15:28
201
563.00
16:15:28
1401
562.80
16:16:11
18
562.80
16:16:11
1395
562.80
16:19:03
803
562.60
16:22:16
153
562.60
16:22:16
255
562.60
16:23:44
539
562.60
16:23:44
818
562.60
16:23:44
348
562.60
16:23:44