Donnerstag, 07.09.2023
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
07.09.23
09:34 Uhr
6,550 Euro
-0,100
-1,50 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5506,70019:19
6,6006,65018:39
PR Newswire
07.09.2023 | 18:00
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

7 September 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 563.262p. The highest price paid per share was 568.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 558.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 495,492,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 811,563,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1352

558.80

08:04:45

669

558.60

08:05:46

797

558.60

08:05:46

1511

559.20

08:11:09

1566

558.80

08:11:34

1424

558.60

08:15:05

250

560.00

08:18:17

1488

559.60

08:18:45

470

560.00

08:21:45

791

560.00

08:21:45

1391

560.00

08:22:09

1343

559.20

08:23:45

275

558.80

08:24:00

1212

558.80

08:24:00

1138

558.60

08:26:25

323

558.60

08:26:25

1523

558.40

08:28:08

944

558.40

08:32:39

411

558.40

08:32:39

1405

558.20

08:40:00

1359

558.20

08:46:47

1547

558.80

08:50:20

87

560.20

08:53:06

1527

561.60

08:57:57

1468

561.20

09:00:13

85

561.20

09:00:13

588

561.20

09:00:13

588

561.20

09:00:13

1509

561.80

09:02:06

1440

562.60

09:05:40

1397

563.40

09:08:49

1263

564.60

09:19:11

1419

564.40

09:19:30

440

563.60

09:20:57

1255

563.60

09:20:57

1453

563.40

09:21:10

1389

563.40

09:24:05

398

564.00

09:25:35

1237

564.00

09:25:35

1403

563.60

09:25:43

1360

563.60

09:28:04

175

563.60

09:28:27

1254

563.60

09:28:27

1335

563.60

09:29:10

42

563.60

09:29:10

771

563.60

09:29:20

619

563.60

09:29:20

1357

565.80

09:32:44

1532

565.80

09:32:44

1296

565.20

09:40:54

1395

564.80

09:44:20

1427

565.80

09:48:45

1280

566.80

09:50:55

1289

566.80

10:01:26

32

568.40

10:17:13

1276

568.40

10:17:13

1308

568.40

10:18:19

1436

568.20

10:19:08

1526

567.60

10:19:09

139

568.00

10:26:52

500

568.00

10:26:52

750

568.00

10:26:52

1457

567.80

10:36:23

124

566.80

10:45:57

323

566.80

10:45:57

1100

566.80

10:45:57

451

566.20

10:48:41

683

566.20

10:48:41

142

566.20

10:48:41

1380

566.00

11:09:15

924

567.00

11:25:08

491

567.00

11:25:08

1275

566.80

11:26:09

1356

565.80

11:39:57

1440

566.00

11:50:32

554

565.40

12:05:31

818

565.40

12:05:31

192

565.80

12:05:57

1238

565.80

12:05:57

1273

564.40

12:16:48

1424

564.00

12:18:45

872

564.20

12:35:01

1203

564.00

12:36:25

158

564.00

12:36:25

1547

564.00

12:38:15

168

565.00

12:45:55

1329

565.00

12:45:55

1465

564.80

12:59:13

1141

564.40

13:00:05

203

564.40

13:00:05

1226

564.20

13:10:40

123

564.20

13:10:40

69

564.60

13:26:17

2104

564.60

13:26:17

605

564.80

13:26:17

588

564.80

13:26:17

192

564.80

13:26:17

37

564.60

13:29:01

1520

564.60

13:29:01

1267

564.60

13:30:45

1314

564.40

13:32:09

215

564.40

13:32:09

701

564.40

13:32:09

588

564.40

13:32:09

1512

564.00

13:33:28

1301

564.80

13:40:24

94

564.80

13:40:24

750

564.80

13:40:24

1341

564.60

13:41:46

1472

564.60

13:46:41

1427

563.80

13:48:51

1312

564.20

13:54:41

401

564.00

13:54:43

1150

564.00

13:54:43

496

564.00

14:01:21

908

564.00

14:01:21

588

564.00

14:08:29

1379

563.80

14:09:27

1304

563.60

14:13:08

1256

563.40

14:20:07

609

563.80

14:25:35

8

563.80

14:25:35

1709

564.00

14:30:00

697

564.00

14:30:00

1000

564.00

14:30:00

687

564.00

14:30:00

486

564.00

14:30:00

965

564.00

14:30:00

1375

563.20

14:31:07

1276

563.20

14:33:01

224

563.00

14:34:51

1267

563.00

14:36:58

1520

563.00

14:36:58

740

563.40

14:40:39

348

563.40

14:40:39

352

563.40

14:40:39

1352

563.80

14:43:05

1447

564.20

14:47:24

836

564.20

14:47:24

588

564.20

14:47:24

294

563.40

14:52:26

372

563.40

14:52:26

652

563.40

14:52:26

689

563.40

14:54:15

588

563.40

14:54:15

588

563.40

14:54:15

1207

562.20

14:56:26

81

562.20

14:56:26

960

561.20

15:00:36

1451

561.00

15:01:01

1380

560.80

15:03:59

1564

561.00

15:05:27

1500

562.00

15:08:56

71

562.20

15:12:48

1465

562.20

15:12:48

174

562.00

15:15:01

588

562.00

15:15:01

588

562.00

15:15:01

185

562.00

15:15:01

174

561.20

15:18:51

1243

561.20

15:18:51

384

562.00

15:23:55

588

562.00

15:23:55

588

562.00

15:23:55

1457

561.60

15:25:20

1566

562.00

15:28:13

1295

561.80

15:30:59

1321

561.40

15:33:12

1100

560.20

15:34:21

198

560.20

15:34:21

750

561.00

15:37:57

750

561.80

15:39:43

984

563.20

15:45:08

549

563.20

15:45:08

444

563.20

15:45:08

1100

563.20

15:45:08

42

563.20

15:45:08

1364

563.20

15:45:08

1304

563.20

15:50:07

142

563.40

15:50:07

588

563.40

15:50:07

588

563.40

15:50:07

588

563.80

15:54:50

1534

563.60

15:55:19

215

563.60

15:55:42

1100

563.60

15:55:42

129

563.60

15:55:42

1284

563.20

15:59:48

298

563.20

16:02:49

588

563.20

16:02:49

601

563.20

16:02:49

947

562.80

16:05:09

430

562.80

16:05:09

1307

563.00

16:06:55

1512

563.00

16:10:47

588

563.00

16:14:21

1341

563.00

16:15:28

201

563.00

16:15:28

1401

562.80

16:16:11

18

562.80

16:16:11

1395

562.80

16:19:03

803

562.60

16:22:16

153

562.60

16:22:16

255

562.60

16:23:44

539

562.60

16:23:44

818

562.60

16:23:44

348

562.60

16:23:44


© 2023 PR Newswire
