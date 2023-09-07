Press Release

Vantiva's Commitments for Near-Term Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions Validated by the Science Based Targets initiative

Vantiva has also committed to establishing long-term emissions reductions

in-line with reaching net-zero by 2050.

The validation comes as Vantiva was awarded the Platinum Award from EcoVadis for

the second straight year and a top 2% rating from S&P Global in its sector.

Paris, France - September7, 2023 - Vantivathe Platinum Award from EcoVadis for the second straight year, ranking Vantiva in the top 1% of companies worldwide. The company has also moved up in the S&P Global score, ranking in the top 2% worldwide in its category.

"This validation by the Science Based Targets initiative is additional proof of Vantiva's commitment to sustainability and dedication to being environmentally conscious," said Olga Damiron, Chief People and Talent Officer, Executive Vice President of CSR and Corporate General Counsel of the Group. "Recognizing the urgent need for collective action in addressing climate change, Vantiva has taken proactive measures to minimize our carbon footprint and embraced the global demand for greener, more sustainable products. Since 2008 we have incorporated eco-design principles and methodologies into our family of products. Additionally, at our manufacturing facility in Brazil, we purchase 100% renewable electricity. We encourage our partners and customers around the world to align with climate science by committing to the SBTi."

Vantiva has committed to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 57% by 2027 from a 2021 base year. Vantiva also commits to reduce scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from use of sold products 52% per unit sold by 2030 from a 2021 base year. Vantiva further commits that 30% of suppliers by emissions covering purchased goods and services and capital goods will have science-based targets by 2027.

This year, Vantiva partnered with Orange Belgiumto build an eco-friendly DOCSIS 3.1 hybrid fiber coaxial5Gfixed wireless access (FWA) customer premises equipment (CPE) that is 45% smaller and has reduced operating power consumption by 35% compared to current products available in the market.

The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi call to action is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. It drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets, highlighting companies' competitiveness and sense of responsibility in terms of sustainable development and ESG.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love - whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group's relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.comand follow Vantiva on LinkedInand Twitter.

Contacts

Vantiva Press RelationsThatcher+Co. for Vantiva

press.relations@vantiva.comvantiva@thatcherandco.com

Attachment