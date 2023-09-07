Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023
APPOINTMENT OF MICHELE KANG TO THE OL GROUPE BOARD OF DIRECTORS


Lyon, September 7, 2023.

OL Groupe announces the co-option of Ms. Michele Kang to replace Mr. Durcesio Mello, resigning, for the remainder of the latter's term of office, until the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2023. This co-optation will be submitted to shareholders for ratification at the next Annual General Meeting.

Further appointments to the Board of Directors are expected in the coming weeks.


About Michele Kang

An American businesswoman, investor and philanthropist of South Korean origin, Michele Kang is founder and CEO of Cognosante, an American medical technology company. A sports enthusiast, she owns the Washington Spirits women's soccer team (which plays in the NWSL league) and is in the process of acquiring the Olympique Lyonnais women's team (see press release of the company dated 16 May 2023. The completion of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of various conditions, including regulatory approvals). Michele Kang is also a minority shareholder and director of Eagle Football Holdings (Holding company of Eagle Football Holdings Bidco, which controls OL Groupe).



OL GROUPE

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-81665-olg-07092023-nomination-de-michele-kang-au-conseil-dadministration-dol-groupe-en.pdf

