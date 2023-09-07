AVIA's National Generative AI Collaborative Announces New Experts, Enhanced Health System Participation

The Generative AI Strategic Collaborative reveals a slate of 10 clinical, ethics, technology, and regulatory experts for its national consortium

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / AVIA , the nation's leading market intelligence and advisory services firm advancing digital transformation in healthcare, has announced that 10 premier industry experts are confirmed to advise its national Generative AI Strategic Collaborative .

Coupled with extensive growth in health system participation in the Collaborative, this announcement marks the first slate of industry and technology experts who will focus on developing a comprehensive, actionable strategy for the adoption of generative AI capabilities in healthcare. The expert advisors are drawn from a wide range of leadership roles at leading institutions as well as critical research and publications in their respective fields, and span specialties such as AI, technology, ethics, clinical practice, and regulatory compliance:

Pascal Bornet - Award-winning expert in Artificial Intelligence and Automation, regularly ranked as one of the top 10 global experts on AI and healthcare, and co-author of Intelligent Automation: Learn How to Harness Artificial Intelligence to Boost Business & Make Our World More Human

Molly Coye, MD - Former Director, California and New Jersey State Departments of Health, Boards of Aetna and American Hospital Assn, Chief Innovation Officer UCLA Health; current National Academy of Medicine, EAB at Redesign Health, Boards of Headspace, Curai

Abel Kho, MD - Professor and Founding Director of the Institute for Augmented Intelligence in Medicine at Northwestern University

James Merlino, MD - Chief Innovation Officer of The Joint Commission, expert in patient privacy and regulatory impact of technology

Karen Murphy, PhD, RN - Former PA Secretary of Health, current EVP, Chief Innovation Officer, and Founding Director of the Steele Institute for Health Innovation at Geisinger

Ziad Obermeyer, MD, PhD - Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management at UC Berkeley and leading researcher on the intersection of machine learning and healthcare

Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD - President and CEO of The Joint Commission, expert in healthcare governance and compliance

The Honorable David J. Shulkin, MD - Ninth Secretary US Department of Veteran Affairs

Mike Thompson, MS - Vice President of Enterprise Data Intelligence and founding member of the Artificial Intelligence Council at Cedars-Sinai, leader of applied data science in healthcare

James Weinstein, MD - Vice President, Microsoft Health, global leader in health access and health equity

"AI could revolutionize healthcare-or it could automate the inefficiency and inequality of our current healthcare system," said Dr. Ziad Obermeyer, an expert on medical AI whose work on bias in AI has been highly influential. "I'm proud to be working with the AVIA-led consortium of 20 health systems and government leaders, to help build the future of healthcare AI that we are all hoping for."

"The Joint Commission appreciates that AI is rapidly changing healthcare," said Dr. Jonathan B. Perlin, Joint Commission president and CEO. "Improving quality, safety and equity through the accountable use of AI demands a broad and inclusive perspective. We look forward to contributing to the Collaborative's work as we also learn from other leading institutions how we can best navigate opportunities to responsibly improve healthcare."

AVIA's national Generative AI Strategic Collaborative represents a unique opportunity for health systems to actively bring their voices and expertise to shaping the future of AI in healthcare-developing guidelines, actionable steps, and solutions that best meet the needs of patients and their communities.

"The response to our national Generative AI Strategic Collaborative has been overwhelming," said AVIA CEO Linda Finkel. "The entire healthcare industry-from health systems and solution companies to industry associations-is keenly aware of the magnitude of the opportunity presented by generative AI, and we're excited to welcome such an outstanding group of experts to this critical initiative."

Although pioneering research has already begun, additional advisors have pledged their commitment to developing the generative AI strategy and there is still time for additional organizations to join the collaborative. Interested health systems, industry or professional organizations can attend an AVIA briefing on its Generative AI Collaborative Monday, October 9th during HLTH 2023. To learn more, contact AVIA at genai@avia.health .

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. The AVIA Network provides unique opportunities for health system and industry leaders to come together, access leading market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and leverage results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for healthcare leaders to research, evaluate, and select digital health solutions, at aviahealthinnovation.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

