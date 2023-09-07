INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: COTERIE Announces Denim Lineup, Key Domestic and International Contemporary Brands at the September Edition

AG Jeans, Moussy Vintage and Triarchy Among Strong Denim Lineup.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / COTERIE New York, Informa Markets bi-annual wholesale fashion event gathering a global audience of retailers, brands, stylists and fashion experts to preview next seasons contemporary and advanced contemporary women's apparel, footwear and accessories, returns to the Javits Center, September 19-21.

COTERIE showcases innovative developments in fashion, immersive experiences and a renewed focus on brand discovery seen through emerging, curated communities. COTERIE unites the advanced contemporary community to converge in the city renowned for fashion and expression.

A keystone category and a renewed focal point of COTERIE is the premium denim lineup consisting of Moussy Vintage, AG Jeans, DL1961, Hudson, Triarchy, Favorite Daughter and Wrangler returning to the forefront to highlight new styles, washes and cuts, aligning with current trending denim-on-denim sets, knee-length shorts, denim maxi skirts and denim deconstructed jackets. Sustainable denim brands highlighted this season include REDCARD, upper hights and Triarchy, presenting innovative materials and recycled fabrics.

"The return of premium denim is such an integral part of COTERIE this September. COTERIE is synonymous with the launch of multiple companies who were part of the premium denim boom in the 2000's and we are pleased to be able to offer such a strong selection of returning names like AG and Hudson who are part of our history as well as welcoming new and innovative brands," says Kelly Helfman, President, Informa Markets Fashion. "Denim will always be a classic and timeless category and offering a strong range of options is of ongoing importance."

The new era of COTERIE continues to evolve to offer the latest discoveries in emerging brands. GALLERY, a focused area highlighting a portfolio of brands that represent the new guard of contemporary women's fashion, reflects a celebratory gathering of New York based businesses that have harnessed specific visions into admirable brands. GALLERY includes Aknvas, Batsheva, Chillhouse, Louise New York, ONIA, Arianne Elmy, Ranjana Khan, Suzanne Rae and WeWoreWhat.

COTERIE New York sheds light on sustainability, fashion technology and community through panel discussions featuring fashion experts and leaders covering important industry issues. Attendees can learn from experts through daily panels, including The New Rules of Brand Building to inform on the importance of brand voice and communicating values and purpose as much as aesthetic identity and product provenance. This panel will include interviews with three leading designers on how to build a business and reimagine creative practices to reflect evolving consumer sentiment and behavior.

In the continuing partnership with Arcadia Earth, COTERIE presents an immersive experience that includes animations and virtual reality content illuminating the six stages of denim development: replacing cotton, replacing polyester, reducing synthetic indigo, improving treatments and finishes, recycling water and lastly digitizing designs and samples. AG Jeans will also be part of the focus highlighting sustainability on the expert led panel featuring Triarchy, accompanying the interactive experience and reinforcing the importance of quality and sustainable denim.

COTERIE is known for bringing brands from across the globe, this September buyers have access to?Nostrasantissima, Nine in the Morning, Viola & Vesper from Italy to Filiarmi from Türkiye, French brands Call it by Your Name, MANOUSH and Berenice. South Korea highlights contemporary brands 02 Armoire, Holy Number 7, People of the World, AYU, The Studio K and Cream Breeze. Greece showcases a strong lineup of brands Antheris, Coocu, C-THROU, Handprint Dream Apparel, Haris Cotton, Kallisto & Hermes, Kasia, Katia Panteli Luxury Swimwear, Loomcode, Maurizio Mykonos, MENTI, Nema Resort Wear, and Brazilian brands Marina Bitu and Ammi highlight resort inspired fashion.

COTERIE also features a robust footprint this season as brands from Europe, Asia, South and Central America continue established and emerging collections. Returning on a large scale, the resort and swim section consists of 70 brands, ARANAZ, Verandah, Juliett Dunn, Carolina Santo Domingo, Nammu, Timeless Pearly, Calypso St. Barth and Gapaz. Additionally, a new area on the show floor dedicated to evening wear, cocktail attire and gowns features Mac Duggal and Sabina Bilenko as stores look to incorporate evening wear into next season's assortments.

Retailers confirmed to attend COTERIE New York include Anthropologie, Bloomingdale's, Shopbop, Julian Gold, Gus Mayer, Monkees, Saks Fifth Avenue, Four Seasons, The Westside, Four Seasons Resorts, Joan Shepp, Nordstrom and Holt Renfrew.

