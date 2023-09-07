110 Grill Partners with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ty Law to Launch Corvus Vodka

New England's Fastest Growing Restaurant Brand First to Provide Patrons with Corvus Vodka Experience

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / 110 Grill®, New England's fastest-growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand, is the first restaurant brand in America to launch Corvus Vodka, the official vodka of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The premium spirit, developed and founded by Pro Football Hall of Famer Ty Law, is also available at sister restaurant brands: Evviva Trattoria®, Apex Entertainment® and the soon-to-open in Southern Florida Oar & Iron.

"I look for my partners to mirror the qualities that matter the most including excellence, integrity and consistency," said Ty Law, founder, Corvus Vodka. "The team at RAVentures Hospitality Group and their brands are the perfect match for our restaurant launch."

With locations across New England, 110 Grill® restaurants offer gluten-free and allergy-sensitive dining options that cater to everyone. It serves a wide range of wines, maintains seasonal and customary beer selections, and has a craft list of signature cocktails with a few non-alcoholic mocktails to satisfy diverse needs. For their on-the-rocks or mixed drink cocktail options, 110 Grill customers now have access to all three unique Corvus Vodka flavor profiles: Pure, Tropical and Grilled Pineapple.

"We're proud to provide our customers with this exciting, high quality vodka," said Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Dion, 110 Grill. "This is just the beginning for our partnership with Ty and Corvus."

Corvus Vodka is distilled 6 times and charcoal filtered for character and smoothness. The name Corvus is derived from the Latin word meaning black raven. Corvus symbolizes intelligence, knowledge, partnerships, guidance, insight and protection. A portion of sales from every bottle of Corvus Vodka goes to support the Pro Football Hall of Fame Assistance Fund.

With expansive indoor dining areas and large patios, diners at 110 Grill® can enjoy modern American cuisine in a trendy casual atmosphere. The brand's award-winning allergy commitment meets all allergen requirements and is the only New England restaurant brand offering 100% of its main menu Gluten Free. All fryolators are free from cross-contamination with gluten, allowing everyone to enjoy their favorite fried foods such as calamari and fried pickles. All 110 Grill® staff receive intensive training on allergy awareness to ensure guest safety. On top of that, all allergy-related meals are marked by an allergen pick and presented to the table by a manager who maintains current Food Safety and Allergen Awareness certifications.

110 Grill® also offers a private dining room for any function or event needs from birthday celebrations to corporate presentations. Private events are personalized to each individual including dietary accommodations and venue atmosphere. All guests at 110 Grill® can enjoy a wide variety of traditional or gluten-free appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Delicious food options include: BBQ nachos layered with cheese, chicken, and other delicious toppings and firecracker shrimp tossed in a sweet chili sauce. 110 Grill® also offers a handful of entrees and desserts including the 110 Cyprus Salad, the 100% plant-based Beyond Burger, the red velvet beignets tossed in powdered sugar, and more.

About 110 Grill®

110 Grill® is the fastest-growing restaurant brand in New England. With more than 40 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.110grill.com/ .

