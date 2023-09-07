J&B Medical and Pawsome Pet Company Join Forces to Launch Pawsome RX Powered by J&B Pharmacy

WIXOM, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / J&B Medical, a leading national distributor of medical supplies and services, has partnered with Pawsome Pet Company, a leading direct-to-consumer pet health and wellness company, to launch an innovative pharmacy and wellness platform for pets. The new platform, Pawsome RX Powered by J&B Pharmacy, offers over 6,200 pet medications, wellness products, pet supplies, pet food, and veterinary offerings to their 4 million plus membership base.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Pawsome Pet Company to bring Pawsome RX to pet owners across the country," said Stephen Shaya, M.D. Executive Servant Leader at J&B Medical. "Our partnership with Pawsome Pet Company is built on a shared commitment to provide pet owners with the very best pet health and wellness options, and we believe that Pawsome RX will be an important part of our ongoing mission to improve the lives of pets and their owners."

Pawsome Pet CEO Chris Walker explains that Pawsome RX Powered by J&B Pharmacy has been designed to provide pet owners with a comprehensive range of personalized health and wellness solutions. "The goal is to offer pets personalized health and wellness products so they can live longer, happier lives with us. We believe the alignment with J&B Medical and their world-class pharmacy offerings will enable us to personalize medication, wellness products, and pet supplies on top of our current personalized food and insurance offerings." - Chris Walker, Pawsome Pet CEO.

While products are available on Pawsome RX, they also have developed Pawsome as a platform to offer their product lines as white-label solutions for any brand that wants to offer health and wellness products to their members. "We feel that Pawsome RX gives brands the ability to not only help their members' pets live much healthier lives but can also be a significant revenue generator for them," said Walker.

Pawsome RX Powered by J&B Pharmacy is now available on www.pawsomepet.co. Visit the website to explore the range of pet medications and wellness solutions available and to learn more about Pawsome RX's white-label solutions for businesses.

About J&B Medical

J&B Medical is a recognized market leader in health care focused on enhancing the quality of life, improving clinical outcomes and reducing health care costs for consumers and businesses. Services include insurance-covered and emergency-medical supplies, retail at home, veterinary products, and medical technology solutions. J&B Medical is a nationally certified Women's Business Enterprise. For more information, please visit us at JandBMedical.com.

About Pawsome Pet Company

Pawsome is a Pet Wellness Brand dedicated to keeping your pet healthy, happy, and safe. We bring you recommendations based on your pet's lifestyle, breed, age, and personal needs to personalize their diet, vet experience, training, grooming, wellness, and insurance offerings. We are there to help you every step of the way, to give your pet the lifestyle they deserve. For more information, please visit us at www.pawsomepet.co.

