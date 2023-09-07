Clean energy thought leader Natalie King to join State of Michigan Office of Future Mobility & Electrification panel, September 13, 2023

Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Dunamis Charge, Inc., an emerging manufacturer of intelligent electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced its participation in the prestigious North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) Media and Technology Days at the Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit. Scheduled to occur on September 13th and 14th, this year's auto show will serve as a platform for Dunamis Charge to not only showcase its cutting-edge range of residential and commercial EV chargers but also feature its Founder and CEO, Natalie King, in a key panel discussion.





Natalie King, Founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge, Inc.



In collaboration with the State of Michigan Office of Future Mobility & Electrification, Dunamis Charge is honored to be part of the electrification panel at the Detroit Auto Show. The panel, moderated by the State of Michigan's Chief Mobility Officer, Justine Johnson, will feature notable representatives from various sectors within Michigan's electrification ecosystem. These representatives will encompass leaders in battery technology, charging solutions, utility providers, and state agencies, forming a diverse and knowledgeable lineup. The panel discussion will delve into the past, present, and future of electrification efforts, shedding light on the progress made and the direction in which electrification is headed.

King, the CEO of Dunamis Charge, will contribute her expertise and insights to the anticipated panel, further underlining the company's dedication to shaping the future of electrification and ensuring that EV is for Everyone. While showcasing their advanced residential and commercial EV chargers at NAIAS 2023, Dunamis Charge is equally committed to playing an active role in discussions that are crucial for the advancement of the electric mobility landscape.

To arrange NAIAS-related interviews, or request fact sheets, images, or other assets, please contact Sr. PR Strategist Trea Davenport at Trea Day LLC, reachable at 310-728-5000 or trea@treaday.com. For the latest updates about Dunamis Charge, kindly visit www.dunamischarge.com, and for real-time updates, follow @dunamischarge on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

About Dunamis Charge

Dunamis Charge, Inc. is a woman-owned, MBE-certified OE manufacturer of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE). The company specializes in providing intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly Electric Vehicle Chargers and Energy Management Services that exceed the needs of individual, commercial, and utility customers to manage and optimize charging at home, workplace, or public space. Dunamis Charge is the first African-American woman-owned EV charger manufacturer in the world.

