New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Today, the German startup, finanz-markt.com, unveils its ambitious debut in the US market with the launch of its cutting-edge finance application "PortfolioPeak". Designed for compatibility with both Android and Apple devices, the app provides users with tools and insights to navigate the financial landscape efficiently.





PortfolioPeak

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9578/179740_c2de1aef842b6830_002full.jpg

"The US financial market is both dynamic and diverse. Our aim is to offer a tool that is intuitive and comprehensive. By connecting real-time financial news with personal investment tracking, we believe our app delivers a distinct advantage to the American investor," commented Tobias Baumann, Public Relations Director of finanz-markt.com.

Key features of the application include:

Portfolio Tracking: Enables users to monitor their investments, helping them stay informed about their financial choices.





Enables users to monitor their investments, helping them stay informed about their financial choices. Custom Watchlist: Allows users to monitor specific assets, stocks, or commodities of their choice.





Allows users to monitor specific assets, stocks, or commodities of their choice. Community Feature: Encourages user engagement, discussions, and the sharing of insights, promoting an informed investment community.





Encourages user engagement, discussions, and the sharing of insights, promoting an informed investment community. Real-time Financial News: Integrated with the website finanz-markt.com, the app provides the latest financial updates, ensuring users are consistently informed about market developments.

The app is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This release underscores finanz-markt.com's dedication to making financial information and tools accessible to a broad audience, from experienced investors to those new to finance.

About finanz-markt.com:

Recognized for its excellence in financial reporting and tools in Germany, finanz-markt.com is taking steps towards international expansion. Committed to delivering accurate and timely financial insights, its digital platforms are trusted resources for German investors and financial experts. As they broaden their global presence, they aim to offer the same level of trust and expertise to a worldwide audience.

For additional details, please visit: finanz-markt.com

Press Contact:

Tobias Baumann

Public Relations Department

tobias.baumann@finanz-markt.com

+49-177-45784774

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179740