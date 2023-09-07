Investor Alert: Abbott Cooper PLLC Announces Investigation into Sonos, Inc.; Urges Sonos Stockholders to Contact Abbott Cooper Regarding Their Legal Rights

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Abbott Cooper PLLC is investigating Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) ("Sonos" or the "Company") on behalf of the Company's investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Sonos' board of directors breached its fiduciary duty by adopting bylaws that could inappropriately prevent, hinder or chill any attempts by Sonos stockholders to hold the board accountable for the destruction of stockholder value.

Sonos stockholders are encouraged to contact Abbott Cooper PLLC by calling (475) 333-0674, emailing ac@abbottlawyer.com or visiting our website at www.abbottlawyer.com for additional information about this investigation as well as their legal rights and options.

Abbott Cooper PLLC is dedicated to shareholders' rights and empowering shareholders through strategic counsel and legal advocacy. For additional information about Abbott Cooper PLLC, please visit www.abbottlawyer.com.

