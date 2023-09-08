

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.772 trillion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 2.295 trillion yen and was up from the 1.509 trillion yen surplus in June.



Exports dipped 0.6 percent on year to 8.556 trillion yen, while imports slumped an annual 13.3 percent to 8.488 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 682 billion yen.



The capital account showed a deficit of 65.3 billion yen, while the financial account posted a surplus of 2.295 trillion yen.



