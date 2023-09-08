

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.1 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 606.012 trillion yen.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.8 percent and was up from 2.9 percent in July.



Excluding trusts, lending advanced an annual 3.4 percent to 529.027 trillion yen, while lending from trusts rose 0.8 percent to 76.985 trillion yen.



Lending from foreign banks jumped 14.9 percent on year to 3.921 trillion yen.



