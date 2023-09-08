HONG KONG, Sept 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Due to Black Rainstorm Warning is hoisted, CENTRESTAGE, HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE are now temporarily closed. If Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is lowered or cancelled at or before 2pm, our fairs will be re-opened two hours after the Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is lowered.Websites:CENTRESTAGE: www.centrestage.com.hkFashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com.hk/enHong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): www.fashionally.com/zh-hk/Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkwatchfair/enMedia enquiries:CENTRESTAGEFor more information, please contact Best Crew Public Relations & Marketing:Diana Tang, Tel: +852 9199 6723, Email: diana.tang@bestcrewpr.comReni Kwok, Tel: +852 6291 4283, Email: reni.kwok@bestcrewpr.comPlease contact the HKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department:Katy Wong, Tel: +852 9845 0554, Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgJanet Chan, Tel: +852 9658 8280, Email: janet.ch.chan@hktdc.orgHong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon de TEPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Frankie Leung, Tel: +852 9747 2169, Email: frankie.cy.leung@hktdc.orgAgnes Wat, Tel: +852 9101 4747, Email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedInSource: HKTDCCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.