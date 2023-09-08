Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list VANA (VANA) on September 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VANA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on September 11, 2023.

VANA (VANA) aims to connect digital assets and points across games and platforms using blockchain technology, providing an SDK for seamless communication, operating a temporary record server to minimize risks, and enhancing user experiences through VANA NFTs.

Introducing VANA

Nirvana is introducing Vana Land, a luxury metaverse that combines virtual and real-world experiences to cater to users with high purchasing power. This platform aims to bridge the gap between the metaverse and reality, offering a wide range of exclusive benefits such as memberships and NFTs. Users can expect an array of services, including games, communities, and profit-generation opportunities, all within a luxurious digital ecosystem. The Honors Club, specialized PFP series, and the Nirvana Token further enhance the exclusivity and value of this metaverse.

Nirvana recognizes the growing demand for digital luxury, targeting a demographic willing to pay a premium for high-end digital experiences. The platform not only provides access to luxury goods within the metaverse but also links shopping and payment solutions, blurring the lines between virtual and real-world experiences. Nirvana's membership model offers a comprehensive set of luxury benefits, spanning online and offline realms, making it an attractive proposition for users seeking an elevated lifestyle.

Furthermore, Nirvana leverages blockchain technology and NFTs to add depth to the user experience. The NFT ecosystem extends beyond simple ownership, offering unique privileges and benefits both online and offline. The platform's commitment to enhancing user value and engagement through these innovative features positions Nirvana as a leader in the emerging luxury metaverse space, promising a seamless fusion of digital extravagance and real-world opulence for its users.

About VANA Token

The Nirvana Token (VANA) serves as a measure of usability, currency exchangeability, and premium value standards within the Nirvana platform, market, and PAY. It will be utilized to support the expansion of the Nirvana project, enhance user incentives, and increase the value of users' NFTs.

Based on ERC20, VANA has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). Token distribution is as follows: 20% for Play to Earn, 20% for PFP Holders, 10% for the Ecosystem Fund, 3% for IDO & Presale (accessible 1 year after the first listing for 2 months), 4% for Community Air-Drop, 10% for the Team (accessible after 2 years), 20% for the Treasury (accessible after 3 years), 10% for Partners (accessible after 2 years), and 3% for Advisors (accessible after 2 years), with various lock-up periods to support the project's long-term sustainability and growth. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on September 11, 2023. Investors who are interested in VANA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

