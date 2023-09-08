

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation from Germany and industrial production from France are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final inflation data for August. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation slowed 6.1 percent from 6.2 percent in July.



In the meantime, Statistics Sweden releases GDP, household consumption, industrial output and new orders.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is set to release industrial production data for July. Output is expected to grow 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 0.9 percent fall in June.



At 3.00 am ET, industrial output figures are due from Austria and Spain. Economists forecast Spain's industrial output to decline 2.0 percent annually in July after a 3.0 percent decrease seen in June.



At 5.00 am ET, inflation and industrial output reports are due from Greece.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken