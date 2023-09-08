Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

8 September 2023

Hydrogen Future Industries plc

("HFI" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Hydrogen Future Industries plc (AQSE: HFI), a developer of a proprietary wind-based green hydrogen production system, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Ritson as Non-Executive Chairman with immediate effect. In conjunction with the appointment, David Ormerod has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director to focus on his other commitments in Australia.

Mr Ritson is an energy sector professional with a career spanning over 40 years, including 20 years in various technical and managerial positions with British Petroleum. Mr Ritson was formerly International Vice President at Burlington Resources, which was acquired by ConocoPhillips, and Executive Chairman at Solo Oil plc (now Scirocco Energy plc). He currently serves as Non-Executive Chairman of Helium Ventures plc (AQSE: HEV).

Further information regarding the appointment of Mr Ritson is set out in the appendix below.

Following Mr Ritson's appointment, Daniel Maling will transition from Executive Chairman to the role of Executive Director with immediate effect, enabling him to devote more time to driving the commercial and business development elements of the business strategy.

Daniel Maling, Executive Director, commented:

"HFI is at an exciting juncture as the Company's energy system advances along its development pathway, getting closer to commercial reality, with both our wind turbine and electrolyser technologies generating positive results.

"We welcome Neil Ritson to the board as Chairman. Neil brings many years of international energy and listed company experience and is based in the UK.

"The Board wishes to thank Mr Ormerod for his contribution towards listing HFI on the Aquis Stock Exchange, identifying the opportunity to develop a wind-based hydrogen production system, and assisting the Company with strengthening its intellectual property rights."

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Hydrogen Future Industries

Hydrogen Future Industries was established to invest in projects and companies focused on the Hydrogen Economy. We are developing a proprietary wind-based hydrogen production system, incorporating hydrogen compression and storage. Through this technology, we aim to significantly reduce the cost of hydrogen production from renewable sources and provide on-demand energy storage in the form of hydrogen at a fraction of the cost of lithium-ion battery storage. Click here for more information about Hydrogen Future Industries.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Appendix - Further Information Regarding the Appointment of Neil Ritson

The following information is disclosed in respect of Mr Neil Ritson (age 67) pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook. All information is as at the date of this announcement.

Current Directorships / Partnerships: Past Directorships / Partnerships (within the last five years): Enovation Resources Ltd Scirocco Energy International Ltd Helium Resources Limited Scirocco Energy plc Helium Ventures plc NR Global Consulting Limited Vanguard Energy Limited

Mr Ritson has an interest in 200,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook in respect of Mr Neil Ritson.