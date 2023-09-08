DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 7 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.126 GBP0.967 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.108 GBP0.951 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.119031 GBP0.960552

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,721,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3320 1.124 XDUB 13:34:38 00066900851TRLO0 3311 1.122 XDUB 13:34:38 00066900852TRLO0 425 1.122 XDUB 13:34:38 00066900854TRLO0 3878 1.120 XDUB 13:43:54 00066901166TRLO0 3156 1.126 XDUB 14:28:05 00066903057TRLO0 3602 1.124 XDUB 14:33:56 00066903592TRLO0 3636 1.120 XDUB 14:52:43 00066904401TRLO0 934 1.114 XDUB 15:32:44 00066906446TRLO0 3823 1.112 XDUB 15:35:13 00066906611TRLO0 3915 1.108 XDUB 15:55:46 00066907720TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 500 95.80 XLON 12:14:01 00066899106TRLO0 2275 95.80 XLON 12:14:01 00066899107TRLO0 2630 96.50 XLON 13:34:38 00066900853TRLO0 478 96.30 XLON 13:34:39 00066900855TRLO0 1 96.30 XLON 13:34:39 00066900856TRLO0 2178 96.30 XLON 13:34:39 00066900857TRLO0 113 96.50 XLON 14:26:02 00066902912TRLO0 71 96.70 XLON 14:30:08 00066903246TRLO0 1220 96.70 XLON 14:30:08 00066903247TRLO0 1220 96.70 XLON 14:30:08 00066903248TRLO0 365 96.70 XLON 14:30:08 00066903249TRLO0 1220 96.70 XLON 14:30:08 00066903250TRLO0 2549 96.30 XLON 14:47:52 00066904204TRLO0 2467 95.30 XLON 15:35:13 00066906613TRLO0 136 95.30 XLON 15:35:13 00066906614TRLO0 504 95.10 XLON 15:59:34 00066907858TRLO0 1918 95.10 XLON 15:59:34 00066907859TRLO0 155 95.10 XLON 15:59:34 00066907860TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 270050 EQS News ID: 1721593 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

