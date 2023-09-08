Anzeige
Freitag, 08.09.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
08.09.23
08:02 Uhr
1,098 Euro
-0,012
-1,08 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
08.09.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
8 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 7 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.126     GBP0.967 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.108     GBP0.951 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.119031    GBP0.960552

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,721,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3320       1.124         XDUB      13:34:38      00066900851TRLO0 
3311       1.122         XDUB      13:34:38      00066900852TRLO0 
425       1.122         XDUB      13:34:38      00066900854TRLO0 
3878       1.120         XDUB      13:43:54      00066901166TRLO0 
3156       1.126         XDUB      14:28:05      00066903057TRLO0 
3602       1.124         XDUB      14:33:56      00066903592TRLO0 
3636       1.120         XDUB      14:52:43      00066904401TRLO0 
934       1.114         XDUB      15:32:44      00066906446TRLO0 
3823       1.112         XDUB      15:35:13      00066906611TRLO0 
3915       1.108         XDUB      15:55:46      00066907720TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
500       95.80         XLON      12:14:01      00066899106TRLO0 
2275       95.80         XLON      12:14:01      00066899107TRLO0 
2630       96.50         XLON      13:34:38      00066900853TRLO0 
478       96.30         XLON      13:34:39      00066900855TRLO0 
1        96.30         XLON      13:34:39      00066900856TRLO0 
2178       96.30         XLON      13:34:39      00066900857TRLO0 
113       96.50         XLON      14:26:02      00066902912TRLO0 
71        96.70         XLON      14:30:08      00066903246TRLO0 
1220       96.70         XLON      14:30:08      00066903247TRLO0 
1220       96.70         XLON      14:30:08      00066903248TRLO0 
365       96.70         XLON      14:30:08      00066903249TRLO0 
1220       96.70         XLON      14:30:08      00066903250TRLO0 
2549       96.30         XLON      14:47:52      00066904204TRLO0 
2467       95.30         XLON      15:35:13      00066906613TRLO0 
136       95.30         XLON      15:35:13      00066906614TRLO0 
504       95.10         XLON      15:59:34      00066907858TRLO0 
1918       95.10         XLON      15:59:34      00066907859TRLO0 
155       95.10         XLON      15:59:34      00066907860TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  270050 
EQS News ID:  1721593 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1721593&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
