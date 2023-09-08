Capgemini SE: Capgemini to acquire FCC division of Exiger, to expand its Financial Crime Compliance advisory, analytics and managed services capabilities

Media relations:

Capgemini to acquire FCC division of Exiger, to expand its Financial Crime Compliance advisory, analytics and managed services capabilities

Acquisition will help Capgemini to further support banks, capital markets and fintech firms to align critical compliance and 'Know Your Customer' operations to regulatory standards

Paris, September 8, 2023 -Capgemini announcesthat it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of theFinancial Crime Compliance (FCC) division of Exiger, a global market leading financial crimepractice. This acquisition will strengthenthe Group's offerings in financial crime,risk managementand regulatory compliance services. The transaction is due to close in the coming months.

Founded in 2013, the FCC division of Exiger comprises a team of experts located in North America, EMEA and APAC. This team specializes in advisory, analytics and managed services relating to anti-money laundering, Know Your Customer (KYC), anti-bribery & corruption, suspicious activity monitoring, sanctions, transaction monitoring, and fraud. Its client roster is highly complementary to Capgemini's and includes major players in banking, capital markets and fintechs.

The FCC division's deep-domain capabilities and advisory board of ex-regulators, combined with Capgemini's network of alliances, will enable the Group to orchestrate an end-to-end ecosystem to drive advisory led transformation in financial crime compliance, a high priority agenda item in financial services today.

"As financial crime compliance requirements evolve, many banks are struggling to keep pace with changing regulations andcost of compliance," comments Kartik Ramakrishnan, Deputy CEO of Capgemini's Financial Services and member of the Group Executive Committee. "Thispractice brings to Capgemini deep domain regulatory expertise to help us to further address growing client demand for these services. Their capabilities are highly complementary to Capgemini'srenewed market focus to drive transformation inpartnership with CxOs. I am delighted to welcome them to the team."



"In an industry where compliance processes are still very manual, the end-client experience is an ongoing struggle. The cost of compliance continues to increaseto keep up with evolving regulations. Yet the financial system stops only a fraction of illicit financial flows. The financial services industryistherefore poised to adopt expert-driven data and technology powered solutions to enable end-to-end FCC transformation," said Samar Pratt, President of the FCC Division of Exiger. "Capgemini's strategic business transformation services coupled with its global scale, partner ecosystem and well-established financial services expertise, were a very attractive proposition for our global team, as well as for our current clients. Not only do we share geographic locations,our teams have many common values and our cultures are closely aligned. We are excited to be joining the Group."

