

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Group PLC (RTN.L) announced that Chairman, Ken Hanna has informed the company of his intention not to seek re-election at the next AGM during 2024 due to personal reasons. Ken will remain with TRG as Chairman until his successor is appointed in order to allow for an orderly handover. Restaurant Group said its Board will initiate a search process to identify a new Chairman.



Andy Hornby, CEO of TRG, said: 'Ken has been an exceptional Chairman and a hugely valued colleague during a critically important period for TRG as we have successfully recovered from the Covid pandemic and made good progress with our strategy.'



