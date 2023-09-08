Regulatory News:

This press release is not intended for publication, dissemination, transmission, or distribution directly or indirectly to or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other country in which the publication, dissemination, transmission or distribution of this press release is unlawful.

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, today announces that it has successfully priced a new sustainable bond issue for a total amount of €300 million maturing in March 2030. This issue of senior unsecured sustainable bond is associated with a fixed annual coupon of 6.625%.

The transaction is a testament to Tikehau Capital's credit quality as evidenced by a strong investors response. Clearly oversubscribed, it has been placed with a diversified base of more than 60 investors and has been subscribed by more than 80% of non-domestic investors.

This sustainable bond is rated BBB- by the financial rating agencies S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. During the second quarter of 2023, both agencies confirmed Tikehau Capital's Investment Grade credit rating (BBB-) with a stable outlook, confirming the strength of the firm's financial profile.

The issuance of this second sustainable bond reinforces the position of Tikehau Capital as a pioneer in sustainability. The net proceeds of this issue will be used to carry out investments as part of Tikehau Capital's sustainable bond framework available on the Group's website (link).

Tikehau Capital's ESG performance has been recognized in particular in 2023, and positions the Group among the best players in its industry:

Earlier this year, Tikehau Capital has been recognized as a '2023 Top-Related ESG performer' by Sustainalytics, for the second year in a row and ranks Tikehau Capital 33 out of an industry group of 910 companies, placing the Group in the top 4% best performers.

for the second year in a row and ranks Tikehau Capital 33 out of an industry group of 910 companies, placing the Group in the best performers. During H1 2023, the Central Labelling Agency of Belgian SRI has awarded the "Towards Sustainability" label to the firm's strategy dedicated to Regenerative Agriculture, which was launched in partnership with AXA Climate and Unilever.

Through this operation, Tikehau Capital extends its average debt's maturity to 5.3 years1, compared to 4.0 years without the issuance. Application has been made to Euronext Paris for the bonds to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

Characteristics of the bond issue

Total amount issued €300m Maturity March 2030 Annual Interest rate 6.625% Listing Euronext Paris

The bond placement has been arranged by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Société Générale as Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers, as well as by BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Natixis, SMBC and RBC Capital Partners as Active Bookrunners.

CALENDAR

19 October 2023 Q3 2023 announcement (after market close) 28 February 2024 FY 2023 results (before market open) 23 April 2024 Q1 2024 announcement (after market close) 6 May 2024 Annual General Meeting 30 July 2024 2024 half-year results (after market close) 22 October 2024 Q3 2024 announcement (after market close)

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €41.1 billion of assets under management (at 30 June 2023).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at 30 June 2023), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 742 employees (at 30 June 2023) across its 15 offices in Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

DISCLAIMER:

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or subscribe securities or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release were not and will not be offered through a public offering and no related documents will be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. These securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act"), as amended. Tikehau Capital does not intend to register any of the securities mentioned in this announcement in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This press release is not a prospectus as required under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "EU Prospectus Regulation").

No action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make available any Bonds to any retail investor in the European Economic Area. For the purposes of this provision:

a) The expression "retail investor" means a person who is one (or more) of the following:

(i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "EU MiFID II"); or

(ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of EU MiFID II.

b) The expression "offer" includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Bonds to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe the Bonds.

Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in France or in any other country. The bonds have been and will only be offered and distributed to qualified investors, as defined in article 2(e) of the EU Prospectus Regulation, and in accordance with, Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, as amended.

No action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make available any Bonds to any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For the purposes of this provision:

a) The expression "retail investor" means a person who is one (or more) of the following:

(i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or

(ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA.

b) The expression "offer" includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Bonds to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe the Bonds.

This press release may be sent to persons located in the United Kingdom only under circumstances where section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply.

The subscription or purchase of securities of Tikehau Capital may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain countries. Tikehau Capital assumes no responsibility for any violation by any person of these restrictions. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law.

1 As at 30 September 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230908263787/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACTS:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 40 06 39 30

UK Prosek Partners: Alexa Bethell +44 (0) 7940 166 251

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

SHAREHOLDER AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

Théodora Xu +33 1 40 06 18 56

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com