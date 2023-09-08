

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy weakened unexpectedly in August after rebounding in the previous month, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 53.6 in August from 54.4 in July.



Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to remain stable at 54.4. However, a reading above 50 indicates optimism.



Both household and cooperative activities contributed to the decrease in the overall index.



The outlook index that signals future activity declined to 51.4 in August from 54.1 in July.



