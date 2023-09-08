

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the pre-European session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to 3-day highs of 0.6415 against the U.S. dollar, 1.6723 against the euro and 0.8758 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 0.6368, 1.6813 and 0.8716, respectively.



Against the yen, the aussie touched yesterday's high of 94.34 from an early 3-day low of 93.59.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 1.64 against the euro, 0.89 against the loonie and 95.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken