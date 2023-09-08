

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to 3-day highs of 0.5915 against the U.S. dollar and 86.99 against the yen, from early lows of 0.5878 and 86.42, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 4-day highs of 1.8137 and 1.0825 from early lows of 1.8211 and 1.0850, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.60 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen, 1.79 against the euro and 1.07 against the aussie.



