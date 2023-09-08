

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial production continued to decline sharply in July, largely due to a sharp contraction in machinery output, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production dropped 8.3 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 7.2 percent decline in June. Production has been falling since January.



Among sectors, machinery industry output logged a double-digit decline of 21.6 percent, followed by the chemical segment with a 12.8 percent fall.



Producer confidence in the industry was negative in August for the first time after 2020, as they were mainly negative about expected activity in the next three months.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken