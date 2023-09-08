DJ Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 98.3916 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2224529 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 270121 EQS News ID: 1721845 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 08, 2023 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)